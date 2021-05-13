Today In Metal History 🤘 May 13th, 2021 🤘 DEATH, TED NUGENT, BUCKETHEAD, DOKKEN, VALLENFYRE
Musicians We Lost
R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 52nd
Buckethead (real name Brian Patrick Carroll; GUNS N' ROSES) May 13th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 34th
TED NUGENT’s Cat Scratch Fever - May 13, 1977
Happy 36th
MAGNUM - On A Storyteller's Night - May 13th, 1985
Happy 13th
DOKKEN’s Lightning Strikes Again - May 13th, 2008
ABYSMAL DAWN's Programmed To Consume - May 13th, 2008
Happy 10th
DECEASED’s Surreal Overdose - May 13th, 2011
Happy 8th
MY DYING BRIDE’s The Manuscript - May 13th, 2013
Happy 7th
VALLENFYRE' Splinters - May 13th, 2014
AVATAR’s Hail The Apocalypse – May 13th, 2014
DOWN’s Down IV – Part II - May 13th 2014
PRONG’s Ruining Lives - May 13th, 2014
AGALLOCH’s The Serpent & the Sphere - May 13th, 2014
Happy 13th
ALETHEIAN's Dying Vine - May 13th, 2008
EMMURE's The Respect Issue - May 13th, 2008
MOURNING BELOVETH's A Disease For The Ages - May 13th, 2008
Happy 12th
SPIRITUS MORTIS' The God Behind The Door - May 13th, 2009
Happy 10th
STORMWARRIOR’s Heathen Warrior – May 13th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday
MUSHROOMHEAD’s The Righteous & The Butterfly – May 13th, 2014
Happy 5th
AVATAR - Feathers & Flesh - May 13th, 2016
DESTRUCTION - Under Attack - May 13th, 2016
DEVILDRIVER - Trust No One - May 13th, 2016
GORGUTS - Pleiades' Dust (EP) - May 13th, 2016
GRAND MAGUS - Sword Songs - May 13th, 2016
HATEBREED - The Concrete Confessional - May 13th, 2016
KVELERTAK - Nattesferd - May 13th, 2016