Today In Metal History 🤘 May 13th, 2021 🤘 DEATH, TED NUGENT, BUCKETHEAD, DOKKEN, VALLENFYRE

Musicians We Lost



R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 52nd

Buckethead (real name Brian Patrick Carroll; GUNS N' ROSES) May 13th, 1969

Heavy Releases





Happy 34th

TED NUGENT’s Cat Scratch Fever - May 13, 1977

Happy 36th

MAGNUM - On A Storyteller's Night - May 13th, 1985

Happy 13th

DOKKEN’s Lightning Strikes Again - May 13th, 2008

ABYSMAL DAWN's Programmed To Consume - May 13th, 2008

Happy 10th

DECEASED’s Surreal Overdose - May 13th, 2011

Happy 8th

MY DYING BRIDE’s The Manuscript - May 13th, 2013

Happy 7th

VALLENFYRE' Splinters - May 13th, 2014

AVATAR’s Hail The Apocalypse – May 13th, 2014

DOWN’s Down IV – Part II - May 13th 2014

PRONG’s Ruining Lives - May 13th, 2014

AGALLOCH’s The Serpent & the Sphere - May 13th, 2014





Happy 13th

ALETHEIAN's Dying Vine - May 13th, 2008

EMMURE's The Respect Issue - May 13th, 2008

MOURNING BELOVETH's A Disease For The Ages - May 13th, 2008

Happy 12th

SPIRITUS MORTIS' The God Behind The Door - May 13th, 2009

Happy 10th

STORMWARRIOR’s Heathen Warrior – May 13th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday

MUSHROOMHEAD’s The Righteous & The Butterfly – May 13th, 2014

Happy 5th

AVATAR - Feathers & Flesh - May 13th, 2016

DESTRUCTION - Under Attack - May 13th, 2016

DEVILDRIVER - Trust No One - May 13th, 2016

GORGUTS - Pleiades' Dust (EP) - May 13th, 2016

GRAND MAGUS - Sword Songs - May 13th, 2016

HATEBREED - The Concrete Confessional - May 13th, 2016

KVELERTAK - Nattesferd - May 13th, 2016