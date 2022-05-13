Today In Metal History 🤘 May 13th, 2022 🤘 DEATH, TED NUGENT, MAGNUM, DOKKEN, VALLENFYRE

Musicians We Lost



R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001

The godfather of death metal would've turned 55 today.





R.I.P. producer Jack Arnold Richardson (July 23rd, 1929 – May 13th, 2011)

Producer Jack Arnold Richardson passed away 11 years ago today (May 13th, 2011). He worked with ALICE COOPER (Love It To Death + Muscle Of Love), MANOWAR (Hail To England, Sign Of The Hammer), KIM MITCHELL (Kim Mitchell EP), MAX WEBSTER (Universal Juveniles), SWORD (Sweet Dreams), STARZ (Coliseum Rock) and MOXY (Moxy II) among many others!

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 53rd

Buckethead (real name Brian Patrick Carroll; GUNS N' ROSES) May 13th, 1969

Heavy Releases





Happy 45th

TED NUGENT’s Cat Scratch Fever - May 13, 1977

Happy 37th

MAGNUM - On A Storyteller's Night - May 13th, 1985





Happy 14th

DOKKEN’s Lightning Strikes Again - May 13th, 2008

ABYSMAL DAWN's Programmed To Consume - May 13th, 2008

ALETHEIAN's Dying Vine - May 13th, 2008

EMMURE's The Respect Issue - May 13th, 2008

MOURNING BELOVETH's A Disease For The Ages - May 13th, 2008



Happy 13th

SPIRITUS MORTIS' The God Behind The Door - May 13th, 2009

Happy 11th

DECEASED’s Surreal Overdose - May 13th, 2011

STORMWARRIOR’s Heathen Warrior – May 13th, 2011

Happy 9th

MY DYING BRIDE’s The Manuscript - May 13th, 2013

Happy 8th

VALLENFYRE' Splinters - May 13th, 2014

AVATAR’s Hail The Apocalypse – May 13th, 2014

DOWN’s Down IV – Part II - May 13th 2014

PRONG’s Ruining Lives - May 13th, 2014

AGALLOCH’s The Serpent & the Sphere - May 13th, 2014

MUSHROOMHEAD’s The Righteous & The Butterfly – May 13th, 2014





Happy 6th

AVATAR - Feathers & Flesh - May 13th, 2016

DESTRUCTION - Under Attack - May 13th, 2016

DEVILDRIVER - Trust No One - May 13th, 2016

GORGUTS - Pleiades' Dust (EP) - May 13th, 2016

GRAND MAGUS - Sword Songs - May 13th, 2016

HATEBREED - The Concrete Confessional - May 13th, 2016

KVELERTAK - Nattesferd - May 13th, 2016



