Today In Metal History 🤘 May 13th, 2022 🤘 DEATH, TED NUGENT, MAGNUM, DOKKEN, VALLENFYRE
May 13, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Musicians We Lost
R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001
The godfather of death metal would've turned 55 today.
R.I.P. producer Jack Arnold Richardson (July 23rd, 1929 – May 13th, 2011)
Producer Jack Arnold Richardson passed away 11 years ago today (May 13th, 2011). He worked with ALICE COOPER (Love It To Death + Muscle Of Love), MANOWAR (Hail To England, Sign Of The Hammer), KIM MITCHELL (Kim Mitchell EP), MAX WEBSTER (Universal Juveniles), SWORD (Sweet Dreams), STARZ (Coliseum Rock) and MOXY (Moxy II) among many others!
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 53rd
Buckethead (real name Brian Patrick Carroll; GUNS N' ROSES) May 13th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 45th
TED NUGENT’s Cat Scratch Fever - May 13, 1977
Happy 37th
MAGNUM - On A Storyteller's Night - May 13th, 1985
Happy 14th
DOKKEN’s Lightning Strikes Again - May 13th, 2008
ABYSMAL DAWN's Programmed To Consume - May 13th, 2008
ALETHEIAN's Dying Vine - May 13th, 2008
EMMURE's The Respect Issue - May 13th, 2008
MOURNING BELOVETH's A Disease For The Ages - May 13th, 2008
Happy 13th
SPIRITUS MORTIS' The God Behind The Door - May 13th, 2009
Happy 11th
DECEASED’s Surreal Overdose - May 13th, 2011
STORMWARRIOR’s Heathen Warrior – May 13th, 2011
Happy 9th
MY DYING BRIDE’s The Manuscript - May 13th, 2013
Happy 8th
VALLENFYRE' Splinters - May 13th, 2014
AVATAR’s Hail The Apocalypse – May 13th, 2014
DOWN’s Down IV – Part II - May 13th 2014
PRONG’s Ruining Lives - May 13th, 2014
AGALLOCH’s The Serpent & the Sphere - May 13th, 2014
MUSHROOMHEAD’s The Righteous & The Butterfly – May 13th, 2014
Happy 6th
AVATAR - Feathers & Flesh - May 13th, 2016
DESTRUCTION - Under Attack - May 13th, 2016
DEVILDRIVER - Trust No One - May 13th, 2016
GORGUTS - Pleiades' Dust (EP) - May 13th, 2016
GRAND MAGUS - Sword Songs - May 13th, 2016
HATEBREED - The Concrete Confessional - May 13th, 2016
KVELERTAK - Nattesferd - May 13th, 2016