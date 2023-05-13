Today In Metal History 🤘 May 13th, 2023 🤘 DEATH, TED NUGENT, MAGNUM, DOKKEN, VALLENFYRE

May 13, 2023, 52 minutes ago

news

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001
The godfather of death metal would've turned 56 today.

R.I.P. producer Jack Arnold Richardson (July 23rd, 1929 – May 13th, 2011)

Producer Jack Arnold Richardson passed away 12 years ago today (May 13th, 2011). He worked with ALICE COOPER (Love It To Death + Muscle Of Love), MANOWAR (Hail To England, Sign Of The Hammer), KIM MITCHELL (Kim Mitchell EP), MAX WEBSTER (Universal Juveniles), SWORD (Sweet Dreams), STARZ (Coliseum Rock) and MOXY (Moxy II) among many others!

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 54th
Buckethead (real name Brian Patrick Carroll; GUNS N' ROSES) May 13th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th
TED NUGENT’s Cat Scratch Fever - May 13, 1977

Happy 38th
MAGNUM's On A Storyteller's Night - May 13th, 1985

Happy 15th
DOKKEN’s Lightning Strikes Again - May 13th, 2008
ABYSMAL DAWN's Programmed To Consume - May 13th, 2008
ALETHEIAN's Dying Vine - May 13th, 2008
EMMURE's The Respect Issue - May 13th, 2008
MOURNING BELOVETH's A Disease For The Ages - May 13th, 2008

Happy 14th 
SPIRITUS MORTIS' The God Behind The Door - May 13th, 2009

Happy 12th 
DECEASED’s Surreal Overdose - May 13th, 2011
STORMWARRIOR’s Heathen Warrior – May 13th, 2011

Happy 10th
MY DYING BRIDE’s The Manuscript - May 13th, 2013

Happy 9th
VALLENFYRE' Splinters - May 13th, 2014
AVATAR’s Hail The Apocalypse – May 13th, 2014
DOWN’s Down IV – Part II - May 13th 2014
PRONG’s Ruining Lives - May 13th, 2014
AGALLOCH’s The Serpent & the Sphere - May 13th, 2014    
MUSHROOMHEAD’s The Righteous & The Butterfly – May 13th, 2014

Happy 7th
AVATAR's Feathers & Flesh - May 13th, 2016
DESTRUCTION's Under Attack - May 13th, 2016

DEVILDRIVER's Trust No One - May 13th, 2016
GORGUTS' Pleiades' Dust (EP) - May 13th, 2016
GRAND MAGUS' Sword Songs - May 13th, 2016
HATEBREED's The Concrete Confessional - May 13th, 2016
KVELERTAK's Nattesferd - May 13th, 2016



Featured Audio

SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

