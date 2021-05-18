Today In Metal History 🤘 May 18th, 2021 🤘 CHRIS CORNELL, RICK WAKEMAN, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, W.A.S.P.
May 18, 2021, 10 hours ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. SOUNDGARDEN singer Christopher John Boyle (Chris Cornell) – July 20th, 1964 – May 18th, 2017
Four years ago today, Chris Cornell (real name Christopher John Boyle) was found dead in his Detroit hotel room after performing at a Soundgarden concert at the Fox Theatre.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 72nd
Richard Christopher "Rick" Wakeman (YES, STRAWBS) - May 18th, 1949
Happy 61st
Ronald "Bad Ronbo Dwarf" Mayer (KILLER DWARFS) - May 18th, 1960
Happy 56th
Stig Pedersen (D.A.D.) - May 18th, 1965
Happy 51st
Billy Howerdel (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - May 18, 1970
Happy 32nd
Courtney Cox (FEMME FATALE, THE IRON MAIDENS) - May 18th 1989
Heavy Releases
Happy 33rd
BLIND GUARDIAN's Battalions Of Fear - May 18th, 1988
Happy 28th
WINGER’s Pull - May 18th, 1993
JUDAS PRIEST’s Metal Works (compilation) - May 18th, 1993
KISS' Alive III - May 18th, 1993
Happy 23rd
GRAVE DIGGER’s Knights Of The Cross - May 18th, 1998
Happy 22nd
STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH’s Bigger Than The Devil - May 18th, 1999
W.A.S.P.'s Helldorado - May 18th, 1999
Happy 14th
PLANET X' Quantum - May 18th, 2007
U.D.O.'s Mastercutor - May 18th, 2007
Happy 12th
OLD MAN'S CHILD's Slaves Of The World - May 18th, 2009
STRATOVARIUS' Polaris - May 18th, 2009
SUSPERIA's Attitude - May 18th, 2009
SUNN O)))’s Monoliths And Dimensions – May 18th, 2009
Happy 11th
ICED EARTH’s Box Of The Wicked - May 18th, 2010
SOULFLY’s Omen - May 18th, 2010
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Mafia - May 18th, 2010
SILENT CIVILIAN’s Ghost Stories – May 18th, 2010
Happy 10th
WARRANT’s Rockaholic - May 17th 2011
Happy 9th
SONATA ARCTICA’s Stones Grow Her Name - May 18th, 2012
NIGHTMARE’s The Burden of God
ENGEL’s Blood of Saints
ANTIGAMA’s Stop The Chaos
CARACH ANGREN’s Where The Corpses Sink Forever
Happy 3rd
AMORPHIS - Queen of Time - May 18th, 2018
AT THE GATES - To Drink from the Night Itself - May 18th, 2018
BURN THE PRIEST - Legion: XX (covers album) - May 18th, 2018
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - And Justice for None - May 18th, 2018
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - Perdition Portal - May 18th, 2018
GRAYCEON - IV - May 18th, 2018
OVERKILL - Live in Overhausen (DVD) - May 18th, 2018