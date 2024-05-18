Today In Metal History 🤘 May 18th, 2024 🤘 CHRIS CORNELL, RICK WAKEMAN, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, AT THE GATES

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. SOUNDGARDEN singer Christopher John Boyle (Chris Cornell) – July 20th, 1964 – May 18th, 2017

Seven years ago today, Chris Cornell (real name Christopher John Boyle) was found dead in his Detroit hotel room after performing at a Soundgarden concert at the Fox Theatre.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Richard Christopher "Rick" Wakeman (YES, STRAWBS) - May 18th, 1949



Happy 64th

Ronald "Bad Ronbo Dwarf" Mayer (KILLER DWARFS) - May 18th, 1960

Happy 59th

Stig Pedersen (D.A.D.) - May 18th, 1965

Happy 54th

Billy Howerdel (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - May 18, 1970





Happy 35th

Courtney Cox (FEMME FATALE, THE IRON MAIDENS) - May 18th 1989

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 51st

YES’ Yessongs - May 18th, 1973

Happy 36th

BLIND GUARDIAN's Battalions Of Fear - May 18th, 1988



Happy 31st

WINGER’s Pull - May 18th, 1993

JUDAS PRIEST’s Metal Works - May 18th, 1993

KISS' Alive III - May 18th, 1993







Singer Rob Halford tells BraveWords about his early years growing up in Birmingham: “In my last years at school I had to walk past this metal foundry and every day I got a lung full of this molten metal smoke and the shit that would coat your face. This was when I was 13, 14, 15 years of age. That was before I even discovered metal music. I've always wondered if that was part of the seed. I must have sucked in some molten metal at some point, ‘cause from that point on it was a cell in my system that's never gone away. I used to sit in class trying to study and I could actually hear the stamping of the metal foundry across the street - the 'thud, thud, thud' would actually come through the windows and that's kind of a nice thing to think about in the whole story of the life and times of a Metal God."





Happy 26th

GRAVE DIGGER’s Knights Of The Cross - May 18th, 1998

Happy 24th

STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH’s Bigger Than The Devil - May 18th, 1999



Happy 17th

PLANET X' Quantum - May 18th, 2007

U.D.O.'s Mastercutor - May 18th, 2007

Happy 15th

OLD MAN'S CHILD's Slaves Of The World - May 18th, 2009

STRATOVARIUS' Polaris - May 18th, 2009

SUSPERIA's Attitude - May 18th, 2009

SUNN O)))’s Monoliths And Dimensions – May 18th, 2009



Happy 14th

ICED EARTH’s Box Of The Wicked - May 18th, 2010

SOULFLY’s Omen - May 18th, 2010

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Mafia - May 18th, 2010

SILENT CIVILIAN’s Ghost Stories – May 18th, 2010

Happy 13th

WARRANT’s Rockaholic - May 17th, 2011

Happy 12th

SONATA ARCTICA’s Stones Grow Her Name - May 18th, 2012

NIGHTMARE’s The Burden of God - May 18th, 2012

ENGEL’s Blood of Saints - May 18th, 2012

ANTIGAMA’s Stop The Chaos - May 18th, 2012

CARACH ANGREN’s Where The Corpses Sink Forever - May 18th, 2012

Happy 6th

AMORPHIS' Queen of Time - May 18th, 2018 (#16 for BravePicks 2018)



AT THE GATES' To Drink from the Night Itself - May 18th, 2018 (#3 for BravePicks 2018)





BURN THE PRIEST's Legion: XX (covers album) - May 18th, 2018

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's And Justice for None - May 18th, 2018

FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING's Perdition Portal - May 18th, 2018

GRAYCEON's IV - May 18th, 2018

OVERKILL's Live in Overhausen (DVD) - May 18th, 2018