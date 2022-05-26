Today In Metal History 🤘 May 26th, 2022 🤘 EUROPE, THE BEATLES, KINGDOM COME, IHSAHN, DANZIG

May 26, 2022, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal the beatles europe kingdom come danzig

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 44th Birthday
Mark Hunter (CHIMAIRA) - May 26th, 1977

Heavy Releases

Happy 54th
THE BEATLES’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - May 26th, 1967 

  

Happy 43rd
DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 26th, 1978

Happy 35th Birthday 
EUROPE's The Final Countdown - May 26th, 1986

Happy 29th
QUEEN’s Live at Wembley '86 - May 26th, 1992



Happy 24th Birthday
KINGDOM COME’s Master Seven - May 26th, 1997

Happy 14th Birthday 
THREAT SIGNAL's Under Reprisal - May 26th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday 
IHSAHN's AngL - May 26th, 2008
SHAI HULUD's Misanthropy Pure - May 26th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday 
BURY YOUR DEAD's It's Nothing Personal - May 26th, 2009
KHANATE's Clean Hands Go Foul - May 26th, 2009
MINSK's With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone - May 26th, 2009
NAHEMAH's A New Constellation - May 26th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday 
CROWBAR’s Symmetry in Black - May 26th, 2014
BURY TOMORROW’s Runes - May 26th, 2014
CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Metal Knight - May 26th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday 
SOTAJUMALA’s Kuolemanpalvelus - May 26th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday
ALESTORM’s No Grave But The Sea - May 26th, 2017
AVATARIUM’s Hurricanes and Halos - May 26th, 2017
DANZIG’s Black Laden Crown - May 26th, 2017
DIVINITY’s The Immortalist - May 26th, 2017
DREAM EVIL’s Six - May 26th, 2017
IN HEARTS WAKE’s Ark - May 26th, 2017
THE LETTER BLACK’s Pain - May 26th, 2017
NOCTE OBDUCTA’s Totholz (Ein Raunen aus dem Klammwald) - May 26th, 2017
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Legendary Years (compilation album) - May 26th, 2017
SOLSTAFIR’s Berdreyminn - May 26th, 2017



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

