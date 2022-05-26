Today In Metal History 🤘 May 26th, 2022 🤘 EUROPE, THE BEATLES, KINGDOM COME, IHSAHN, DANZIG

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 44th Birthday

Mark Hunter (CHIMAIRA) - May 26th, 1977





Heavy Releases

Happy 54th

THE BEATLES’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - May 26th, 1967





Happy 43rd

DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 26th, 1978

Happy 35th Birthday

EUROPE's The Final Countdown - May 26th, 1986



Happy 29th

QUEEN’s Live at Wembley '86 - May 26th, 1992







Happy 24th Birthday

KINGDOM COME’s Master Seven - May 26th, 1997



Happy 14th Birthday

THREAT SIGNAL's Under Reprisal - May 26th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday

IHSAHN's AngL - May 26th, 2008

SHAI HULUD's Misanthropy Pure - May 26th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday

BURY YOUR DEAD's It's Nothing Personal - May 26th, 2009

KHANATE's Clean Hands Go Foul - May 26th, 2009

MINSK's With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone - May 26th, 2009

NAHEMAH's A New Constellation - May 26th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday

CROWBAR’s Symmetry in Black - May 26th, 2014

BURY TOMORROW’s Runes - May 26th, 2014

CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Metal Knight - May 26th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday

SOTAJUMALA’s Kuolemanpalvelus - May 26th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday

ALESTORM’s No Grave But The Sea - May 26th, 2017

AVATARIUM’s Hurricanes and Halos - May 26th, 2017

DANZIG’s Black Laden Crown - May 26th, 2017

DIVINITY’s The Immortalist - May 26th, 2017

DREAM EVIL’s Six - May 26th, 2017

IN HEARTS WAKE’s Ark - May 26th, 2017

THE LETTER BLACK’s Pain - May 26th, 2017

NOCTE OBDUCTA’s Totholz (Ein Raunen aus dem Klammwald) - May 26th, 2017

RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Legendary Years (compilation album) - May 26th, 2017

SOLSTAFIR’s Berdreyminn - May 26th, 2017

