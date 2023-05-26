Today In Metal History 🤘 May 26th, 2023 🤘 EUROPE, THE BEATLES, KINGDOM COME, IHSAHN, DANZIG
May 26, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 46th Birthday
Mark Hunter (CHIMAIRA) - May 26th, 1977
Heavy Releases
Happy 56th
THE BEATLES’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - May 26th, 1967
Happy 45th
DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 26th, 1978
Happy 37th Birthday
EUROPE's The Final Countdown - May 26th, 1986
Happy 31st
QUEEN’s Live at Wembley '86 - May 26th, 1992
Happy 26th Birthday
KINGDOM COME’s Master Seven - May 26th, 1997
Happy 16th Birthday
THREAT SIGNAL's Under Reprisal - May 26th, 2006
Happy 15th Birthday
IHSAHN's AngL - May 26th, 2008
SHAI HULUD's Misanthropy Pure - May 26th, 2008
Happy 14th Birthday
BURY YOUR DEAD's It's Nothing Personal - May 26th, 2009
KHANATE's Clean Hands Go Foul - May 26th, 2009
MINSK's With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone - May 26th, 2009
NAHEMAH's A New Constellation - May 26th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday
CROWBAR’s Symmetry in Black - May 26th, 2014
BURY TOMORROW’s Runes - May 26th, 2014
CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Metal Knight - May 26th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday
ALESTORM’s No Grave But The Sea - May 26th, 2017
AVATARIUM’s Hurricanes and Halos - May 26th, 2017
DANZIG’s Black Laden Crown - May 26th, 2017
DIVINITY’s The Immortalist - May 26th, 2017
DREAM EVIL’s Six - May 26th, 2017
IN HEARTS WAKE’s Ark - May 26th, 2017
THE LETTER BLACK’s Pain - May 26th, 2017
NOCTE OBDUCTA’s Totholz (Ein Raunen aus dem Klammwald) - May 26th, 2017
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Legendary Years (compilation album) - May 26th, 2017
SOLSTAFIR’s Berdreyminn - May 26th, 2017