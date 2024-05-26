Today In Metal History 🤘 May 26th, 2024 🤘 EUROPE, THE BEATLES, KINGDOM COME, IHSAHN, DANZIG, METAL CHURCH
May 26, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
Stephanie “Stevie” Lynn Nicks - May 26, 1948
Happy 47th Birthday
Mark Hunter (CHIMAIRA) - May 26th, 1977
Heavy Releases
Happy 57th
THE BEATLES’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - May 26th, 1967
Happy 46th
DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 26th, 1978
Happy 38th Birthday
EUROPE's The Final Countdown - May 26th, 1986
Happy 32nd
QUEEN’s Live at Wembley '86 - May 26th, 1992
Happy 27th Birthday
KINGDOM COME’s Master Seven - May 26th, 1997
Happy 17th Birthday
THREAT SIGNAL's Under Reprisal - May 26th, 2006
Happy 16th Birthday
IHSAHN's AngL - May 26th, 2008
SHAI HULUD's Misanthropy Pure - May 26th, 2008
Happy 15th Birthday
BURY YOUR DEAD's It's Nothing Personal - May 26th, 2009
KHANATE's Clean Hands Go Foul - May 26th, 2009
MINSK's With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone - May 26th, 2009
NAHEMAH's A New Constellation - May 26th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday
CROWBAR’s Symmetry in Black - May 26th, 2014
BURY TOMORROW’s Runes - May 26th, 2014
CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Metal Knight - May 26th, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday
ALESTORM’s No Grave But The Sea - May 26th, 2017
AVATARIUM’s Hurricanes and Halos - May 26th, 2017
DANZIG’s Black Laden Crown - May 26th, 2017
DIVINITY’s The Immortalist - May 26th, 2017
DREAM EVIL’s Six - May 26th, 2017
IN HEARTS WAKE’s Ark - May 26th, 2017
THE LETTER BLACK’s Pain - May 26th, 2017
NOCTE OBDUCTA’s Totholz (Ein Raunen aus dem Klammwald) - May 26th, 2017
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Legendary Years (compilation album) - May 26th, 2017
SOLSTAFIR’s Berdreyminn - May 26th, 2017
Happy 1st
ELEGANT WEAPONS - Horns For A Halo - May 26th, 2023
GODSTICKS - This Is What A Winner Looks Like - May 26th, 2023
IMMORTAL - War Against All - May 26th, 2023
KALMAH - Kalmah - May 26th, 2023
LEGION OF THE DAMNED - The Poison Chalice - May 26th, 2023
MAGNUS ROSÉN BAND - Outside The Rock Box - May 26th, 2023
METAL CHURCH - Congregation Of Annihilation - May 26th, 2023
SIRENIA - 1977 - May 26th, 2023
TESLA - Full Throttle Live - May 26th, 2023
TRESPASS - Wolf At The Door - May 26th, 2023
VOMITORY - All Heads Are Gonna Roll - May 26th, 2023