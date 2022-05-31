Today In Metal History 🤘 May 31st, 2022 🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, WHITESNAKE, SENTENCED, DEATH ANGEL

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) - May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 58th Birthday Scott "Scotti Hill" Lawrence Mulvehill (SKID ROW) - May 31st, 1964

Heavy Releases

Happy 42nd

WHITESNAKE's Ready An' Willing - May 31st, 1980





Happy 32nd

GWAR’s Scumdogs Of The Universe - May 31st, 1990

Happy 27th

GARY MOORE’s Blues For Greeny - May 31st, 1995







Happy 23rd

IN FLAMES’ Colony - May 31st, 1999





Happy 17th

SENTENCED's The Funeral Album - May 31st, 2005



Happy 16th

SPAWN OF POSSESSION's Noctambulant - May 31st, 2006

Happy 15th

BUCKETHEAD's Acoustic Shards - May 31st, 2007

Happy 12th

ANATHEMA’s We're Here Because We're Here - May 31st, 2010

LYZANXIA’s Locust – May 31st, 2010





Happy 11th

AUTOPSY’s Macabre Eternal - May 31st, 2011

UNEXPECT’s Fables Of The Sleepless Empire

Happy 9th

TRISTANIA’s Darkest White - May 31st, 2013





Happy 5th

NAER MATARON - Lucitherion: Temple of the Radiant Sun - May 31st, 2017

Happy 3rd

D–A–D - A Prayer For The Loud - May 31st, 2019

DARKTHRONE’s Old Star - May 31st, 2019

DEATH ANGEL’s Humanicide - May 31st, 2019

GAAHLS WYRD’s GastiR – Ghosts Invited - May 31st, 2019

GLORYHAMMER’s Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex - May 31st, 2019

JANET GARDNER’s Your Place In The Sun - May 31st, 2019

KRYPTS’ Cadaver Circulation - May 31st, 2019

PAUL MASVIDAL’s Mythical (EP) - May 31st, 2019

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s High In The Saddle - May 31st, 2019

VADER’s Thy Messenger (EP) - May 31st, 2019

