Today In Metal History 🤘 May 31st, 2022 🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, WHITESNAKE, SENTENCED, DEATH ANGEL
May 31, 2022, 50 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) - May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 58th Birthday Scott "Scotti Hill" Lawrence Mulvehill (SKID ROW) - May 31st, 1964
Heavy Releases
Happy 42nd
WHITESNAKE's Ready An' Willing - May 31st, 1980
Happy 32nd
GWAR’s Scumdogs Of The Universe - May 31st, 1990
Happy 27th
GARY MOORE’s Blues For Greeny - May 31st, 1995
Happy 23rd
IN FLAMES’ Colony - May 31st, 1999
Happy 17th
SENTENCED's The Funeral Album - May 31st, 2005
Happy 16th
SPAWN OF POSSESSION's Noctambulant - May 31st, 2006
Happy 15th
BUCKETHEAD's Acoustic Shards - May 31st, 2007
Happy 12th
ANATHEMA’s We're Here Because We're Here - May 31st, 2010
LYZANXIA’s Locust – May 31st, 2010
Happy 11th
AUTOPSY’s Macabre Eternal - May 31st, 2011
UNEXPECT’s Fables Of The Sleepless Empire
Happy 9th
TRISTANIA’s Darkest White - May 31st, 2013
Happy 5th
NAER MATARON - Lucitherion: Temple of the Radiant Sun - May 31st, 2017
Happy 3rd
D–A–D - A Prayer For The Loud - May 31st, 2019
DARKTHRONE’s Old Star - May 31st, 2019
DEATH ANGEL’s Humanicide - May 31st, 2019
GAAHLS WYRD’s GastiR – Ghosts Invited - May 31st, 2019
GLORYHAMMER’s Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex - May 31st, 2019
JANET GARDNER’s Your Place In The Sun - May 31st, 2019
KRYPTS’ Cadaver Circulation - May 31st, 2019
PAUL MASVIDAL’s Mythical (EP) - May 31st, 2019
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s High In The Saddle - May 31st, 2019
VADER’s Thy Messenger (EP) - May 31st, 2019