Today In Metal History 🤘 May 3rd, 2024 🤘 OVERKILL, QUEENSRŸCHE, LIVING COLOUR, POISON, SCORPIONS

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Phil Naro (real name Phillip Sampognaro; TALAS, CONEY HATCH): March 13th, 1958 – May 3rd, 2021 (aged 63)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th

Robert Joseph “Bobby Blitz” Ellsworth – May 3rd, 1959





Happy 63rd

David Michael Philips (LIZZY BORDEN, KEEL, KING KOBRA) - May 3rd 1961

Happy 61st

Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, WHITESNAKE) - May 3rd, 1963







Happy 59th

Jon William Drenning (CRIMSON GLORY) - May 3rd, 1965

Happy 57th

André Olbrich (BLIND GUARDIAN) - May 3rd, 1967



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 42nd

FRANK ZAPPA’s Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch - May 3rd, 1982





Happy 36th

LIVING COLOUR's Vivid - May 2nd, 1988







POISON's Open Up And Say... Ahh! - May 3rd, 1988

QUEENSRŸCHE's Operation: Mindcrime - May 3rd, 1988





Happy 20th

SCORPIONS’ Unbreakable - May 3rd, 2004





Happy 15th

RUSH’s Retrospective III: 1989–2008 - March 3, 2009

Happy 13th

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s The Song Remains Not The Same - May 3rd, 2011

POISON’s Double Dose: Ultimate Hits - May 3rd, 2011

URIAH HEEP’s Into The Wild - May 3rd, 2011

SIXX:A.M.’s This Is Gonna Hurt - May 3rd, 2011

WORMROT’s Dirge – May 3rd, 2011

XERATH’s II – May 3rd, 2011





Happy 11th

LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Antiadore - May 3rd, 2013

RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Live – From Chaos To Eternity (live) - May 3rd, 2013

Happy 10th

SHADE EMPIRE’s Omega Arcane - 2014

Happy 5th

AMON AMARTH - Berserker - May 3rd, 2019

KAMPFAR - Ofidians Manifest - May 3rd, 2019

L7 - Scatter the Rats - May 3rd, 2019

MYRATH - Shehili - May 3rd, 2019

ORIGIN - Abiogenesis – A Coming into Existence - May 3rd, 2019

RINGWORM - Death Becomes My Voice - May 3rd, 2019