Today In Metal History 🤘 May 5th, 2024 🤘BLACK SABBATH, DREAM THEATER, BILLY IDOL, DEVIN TOWNSEND, NAZARETH, AC/DC, TESTAMENT
May 5, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY HISTORY
51 years ago today (May 5th, 1973), LED ZEPPELIN break THE BEATLES audience record (at Shea Stadium in 1965) by performing in front of 56,800 fans at Tampa Stadium in Florida. The band grosses $309,000.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
William Thomas "Bill" Ward (BLACK SABBATH drummer) – May 5th, 1948
Happy 68th
Dick Kemper (VANDENBERG bassist) - May 5th, 1956
Happy 65th
Steven Bruce Schneider (aka Steve Stevens; BILLY IDOL guitarist) - May 5th, 1959
Happy 61st
Kevin James LaBrie (DREAM THEATER singer) – May 5th, 1963
Happy 58th
Shawn Drover (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, EIDOLON drummer) - May 5th, 1966
Happy 52nd
Devin Garret Townsend (DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, STEVE VAI) – May 5th, 1972
Album Releases
Happy 51st
NAZARETH’s Razamanaz – May 5th, 1973
Happy 46th
AC/DC’s Powerage - May 5th, 1978
Happy 36th
TESTAMENT's The New Order – May 5th, 1988
Happy 26th Birthday
ARCH ENEMY’s Stigmata - May 5th, 1998
18th Birthday
BEYOND FEAR's Beyond Fear - May 5th, 2006
Happy 16th
TEXTURES' Silhouettes - May 5th, 2008
SCOTT KELLY's The Wake - May 5th, 2008
Happy 15th
HATEBREED's For The Lions – May 5th, 2009
THE CHARIOT's Wars And Rumors Of Wars - May 5th, 2009
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA - WIth Roots Above And Branches Below May 5th, 2009
ISIS' Wavering Radiant - May 5th, 2009
NACHTMYSTIUM's Doomsday Derelicts - May 5th, 2009
NECRODEATH's Phylogensis - May 5th, 2009
ZAO's Awake? - May 5th, 2009
Happy 14th
UFOMAMMUT’s Eve - May 5th, 2010
Happy 13th
RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head – May 5th, 2011
Happy 10th
HELIX’ Bastard Of The Blues – May 5th, 2014
Happy 9th
KORPIKLAANI’s Noita – 2015
SIX FEET UNDER’s Crypt Of The Devil – May 5th, 2015
Happy 7th
EISREGEN’s Fleischfilm - May 5th, 2017
FULL OF HELL’s Trumpeting Ecstasy - May 5th, 2017
GOD DETHRONED’s The World Ablaze - May 5th, 2017
HATE’s Tremendum - May 5th, 2017
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Graveyard Shift - May 5th, 2017
SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Decennium - May 5th, 2017
SPOIL ENGINE’s Stormsleeper - May 5th, 2017
THE SWORD’s Greetings From... - May 5th, 2017