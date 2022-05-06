Today In Metal History 🤘 May 6th, 2022 🤘 BAD COMPANY, LED ZEPPELIN, BOB SEGER, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD
May 6, 2022, 23 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
85 years go today (May 6th, 1937), the Hindenburg airship crashes at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, killing 36 people, and inspiring the cover art for LED ZEPPELIN’S first album.
TALENT WE LOST
Brian Anthony Howe (BAD COMPANY, TED NUGENT): July 22nd, 1953 – May 6th, 2020
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 🎂
Happy 77th
BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945
HEAVY RELEASES
19th Birthday
ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003
LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003
11th Birthday
CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011
CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011
13th Birthday
OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009
6th Birthday
VEKTOR’s Terminal Redux - May 6th, 2016