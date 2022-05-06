Today In Metal History 🤘 May 6th, 2022 🤘 BAD COMPANY, LED ZEPPELIN, BOB SEGER, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD

HEAVY HISTORY



85 years go today (May 6th, 1937), the Hindenburg airship crashes at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, killing 36 people, and inspiring the cover art for LED ZEPPELIN’S first album.







TALENT WE LOST

Brian Anthony Howe (BAD COMPANY, TED NUGENT): July 22nd, 1953 – May 6th, 2020







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 🎂

Happy 77th

BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945





HEAVY RELEASES

19th Birthday

ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003



LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003



11th Birthday

CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011

CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011

13th Birthday

OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009

6th Birthday

VEKTOR’s Terminal Redux - May 6th, 2016

