May 6, 2022, 23 minutes ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 6th, 2022 🤘 BAD COMPANY, LED ZEPPELIN, BOB SEGER, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD

HEAVY HISTORY

85 years go today (May 6th, 1937), the Hindenburg airship crashes at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, killing 36 people, and inspiring the cover art for LED ZEPPELIN’S first album.



TALENT WE LOST

Brian Anthony Howe (BAD COMPANY, TED NUGENT): July 22nd, 1953 – May 6th, 2020


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 🎂

Happy 77th
BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945

 

HEAVY RELEASES

19th Birthday
ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003

LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003

11th Birthday
CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011
CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011

13th Birthday
OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009

6th Birthday
VEKTOR’s Terminal Redux - May 6th, 2016



