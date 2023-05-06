Today In Metal History 🤘 May 6th, 2023 🤘 BAD COMPANY, LED ZEPPELIN, BOB SEGER, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD

HEAVY HISTORY



86 years go today (May 6th, 1937), the Hindenburg airship crashes at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, killing 36 people, and inspiring the cover art for LED ZEPPELIN’S first album.







TALENT WE LOST

Brian Anthony Howe (BAD COMPANY, TED NUGENT): July 22nd, 1953 – May 6th, 2020 (66)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 🎂

Happy 78th

BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945





HEAVY RELEASES

20h Birthday

ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003



LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003



12th Birthday

CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011

CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011

14th Birthday

OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009

7th Birthday

VEKTOR’s Terminal Redux - May 6th, 2016





Happy 1st

DEPRESSED MODE’s Decade of Silence

FOZZY’s Boombox

HALESTORM’s Back from the Dead

IBARAKI’s Rashomon

JANI LIIMATAINEN’s My Father's Son

JEFF SCOTT SOTO’s Complicated

LORD OF THE LOST’s The Heartbeat of the Devil (EP)

PUPPY’s Pure Evil

THREE DAYS GRACE’s Explosions

UFOMAMMUT’s Fenice

UPON A BURNING BODY’s Fury

WINDWAKER’s Love Language