Today In Metal History 🤘 May 6th, 2023 🤘 BAD COMPANY, LED ZEPPELIN, BOB SEGER, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD
HEAVY HISTORY
86 years go today (May 6th, 1937), the Hindenburg airship crashes at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, killing 36 people, and inspiring the cover art for LED ZEPPELIN’S first album.
TALENT WE LOST
Brian Anthony Howe (BAD COMPANY, TED NUGENT): July 22nd, 1953 – May 6th, 2020 (66)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 🎂
Happy 78th
BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945
HEAVY RELEASES
20h Birthday
ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003
LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003
12th Birthday
CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011
CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011
14th Birthday
OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009
7th Birthday
VEKTOR’s Terminal Redux - May 6th, 2016
Happy 1st
DEPRESSED MODE’s Decade of Silence
FOZZY’s Boombox
HALESTORM’s Back from the Dead
IBARAKI’s Rashomon
JANI LIIMATAINEN’s My Father's Son
JEFF SCOTT SOTO’s Complicated
LORD OF THE LOST’s The Heartbeat of the Devil (EP)
PUPPY’s Pure Evil
THREE DAYS GRACE’s Explosions
UFOMAMMUT’s Fenice
UPON A BURNING BODY’s Fury
WINDWAKER’s Love Language