Today In Metal History 🤘 May 6th, 2024 🤘 BAD COMPANY, LED ZEPPELIN, BOB SEGER, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD
May 6, 2024, 7 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
87 years go today (May 6th, 1937), the Hindenburg airship crashes at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, killing 36 people, and inspiring the cover art for LED ZEPPELIN’S first album.
TALENT WE LOST
Brian Anthony Howe (BAD COMPANY, TED NUGENT): July 22nd, 1953 – May 6th, 2020 (aged 66)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 🎂
Happy 79th
BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945
HEAVY RELEASES
21st Birthday
ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003
LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003
13th Birthday
CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011
CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011
15th Birthday
OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009
8th Birthday
VEKTOR’s Terminal Redux - May 6th, 2016
Happy 2nd
DEPRESSED MODE’s Decade of Silence - May 6th, 2022
FOZZY’s Boombox - May 6th, 2022
HALESTORM’s Back from the Dead - May 6th, 2022
IBARAKI’s Rashomon - May 6th, 2022
JANI LIIMATAINEN’s My Father's Son - May 6th, 2022
JEFF SCOTT SOTO’s Complicated - May 6th, 2022
LORD OF THE LOST’s The Heartbeat of the Devil - May 6th, 2022
PUPPY’s Pure Evil - May 6th, 2022
THREE DAYS GRACE’s Explosions - May 6th, 2022
UFOMAMMUT’s Fenice - May 6th, 2022
UPON A BURNING BODY’s Fury - May 6th, 2022
WINDWAKER’s Love Language - May 6th, 2022