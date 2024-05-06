Today In Metal History 🤘 May 6th, 2024 🤘 BAD COMPANY, LED ZEPPELIN, BOB SEGER, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD

HEAVY HISTORY



87 years go today (May 6th, 1937), the Hindenburg airship crashes at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, killing 36 people, and inspiring the cover art for LED ZEPPELIN’S first album.







TALENT WE LOST

Brian Anthony Howe (BAD COMPANY, TED NUGENT): July 22nd, 1953 – May 6th, 2020 (aged 66)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 🎂

Happy 79th

BOB SEGER - May 6th, 1945





HEAVY RELEASES

21st Birthday

ANTHRAX’ We've Come For You All - May 6th, 2003



LAMB OF GOD’s As The Palaces Burn - May 6th, 2003



13th Birthday

CHROME DIVISION’s Third Round Knockout - May 6th, 2011

CALIBAN’s Coverfield - May 6th, 2011

15th Birthday

OBLITERATE’s Something Wrong – May 6th, 2009

8th Birthday

VEKTOR’s Terminal Redux - May 6th, 2016





Happy 2nd

DEPRESSED MODE’s Decade of Silence - May 6th, 2022

FOZZY’s Boombox - May 6th, 2022

HALESTORM’s Back from the Dead - May 6th, 2022

IBARAKI’s Rashomon - May 6th, 2022

JANI LIIMATAINEN’s My Father's Son - May 6th, 2022

JEFF SCOTT SOTO’s Complicated - May 6th, 2022

LORD OF THE LOST’s The Heartbeat of the Devil - May 6th, 2022

PUPPY’s Pure Evil - May 6th, 2022

THREE DAYS GRACE’s Explosions - May 6th, 2022

UFOMAMMUT’s Fenice - May 6th, 2022

UPON A BURNING BODY’s Fury - May 6th, 2022

WINDWAKER’s Love Language - May 6th, 2022