Today In Metal History 🤘 May 7th, 2023 🤘 TAWNY KITAEN, MOTÖRHEAD, BERNIE MARSDEN, UFO, AT THE GATES, PANTERA
May 7, 2023, 5 minutes ago
Actress and model Julie Ellen "Tawny" Kitaen died in Newport Beach, California one year ago today (May 7th, 2021) at the age of 59. During the '80s, Tawny starred in four classic Whitesnake videos: "Here I Go Again", "Still Of The Night" and ”Is This Love". She was briefly married to lead singer David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991. Prior to that, Tawny dated late Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby while she was still in high school. She was featured on the cover of the band's self-titled debut EP, as well as Out Of The Cellar, and she also appeared in Ratt's "Back For More" video.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 72nd
Bernard John "Bernie" Marsden (WHITESNAKE) - May 7, 1951
Long-running English guitar legend - best known for co-writing WHITESNAKE’s major hits "Here I Go Again" and "Fool For Your Loving".
Happy 62nd
Philip Anthony "Wizzö" Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD, PERSIAN RISK) - May 7th, 1961
Legendary MOTÖRHEAD guitarist from 1984 to 2015.
Photo by Mats Andersson at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg in December 1st, 2015, just a few weeks before Lemmy’s death on the 28th.
Happy 60th
Johnny Lee Middleton (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) - May 7, 1963
Happy 52nd
Birthday Reidar “Horgh” Horghagen (IMMORTAL, HYPOCRISY) - May 7th, 1971
Album Releases
46th Birthday
UFO’s Lights Out - May 7th, 1977
UFO's, sixth album, Lights Out, was their highest charting album in the US reaching #22 on the Billboard 200.
30th Birthday
AT THE GATES’s With Fear I Kiss The Burning Darkness - May 7th, 1993
27th Birthday
PANTERA’s The Great Southern Trendkill - May 7th, 1996
16th Birthday
TWILIGHTENING’s Swinelords – May 7th, 2007
13th Birthday
EXODUS’ Exhibit B: The Human Condition - May 7th, 2010
PRO-PAIN’s Absolute Power - May 7th, 2010
10th Birthday
JOE SATRIANI’s Unstoppable Momentum - May 7th, 2013
Happy 2nd
ARTILLERY's X - May 7, 2021
CANDLEMASS' Green Valley Live - May 7, 2021
ROBIN MCAULEY's Standing On The Edge - May 7, 2021
SALIVA's Every Twenty Years - May 7, 2021
SKARLETT RIOT's Invicta - May 7, 2021
STAIND's Live: It's Been Awhile - May 7, 2021
SUMO CYCO's Initiation - May 7, 2021
TODD MICHAEL HALL's Sonic Healing - May 7, 2021