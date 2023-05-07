Today In Metal History 🤘 May 7th, 2023 🤘 TAWNY KITAEN, MOTÖRHEAD, BERNIE MARSDEN, UFO, AT THE GATES, PANTERA

HEAVY HISTORY



Actress and model Julie Ellen "Tawny" Kitaen died in Newport Beach, California one year ago today (May 7th, 2021) at the age of 59. During the '80s, Tawny starred in four classic Whitesnake videos: "Here I Go Again", "Still Of The Night" and ”Is This Love". She was briefly married to lead singer David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991. Prior to that, Tawny dated late Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby while she was still in high school. She was featured on the cover of the band's self-titled debut EP, as well as Out Of The Cellar, and she also appeared in Ratt's "Back For More" video.









Bernard John "Bernie" Marsden (WHITESNAKE) - May 7, 1951



Long-running English guitar legend - best known for co-writing WHITESNAKE’s major hits "Here I Go Again" and "Fool For Your Loving".

Philip Anthony "Wizzö" Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD, PERSIAN RISK) - May 7th, 1961



Legendary MOTÖRHEAD guitarist from 1984 to 2015.

Photo by Mats Andersson at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg in December 1st, 2015, just a few weeks before Lemmy’s death on the 28th.





Johnny Lee Middleton (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) - May 7, 1963

Birthday Reidar “Horgh” Horghagen (IMMORTAL, HYPOCRISY) - May 7th, 1971





UFO’s Lights Out - May 7th, 1977



UFO's, sixth album, Lights Out, was their highest charting album in the US reaching #22 on the Billboard 200.



AT THE GATES’s With Fear I Kiss The Burning Darkness - May 7th, 1993

PANTERA’s The Great Southern Trendkill - May 7th, 1996



TWILIGHTENING’s Swinelords – May 7th, 2007

EXODUS’ Exhibit B: The Human Condition - May 7th, 2010

PRO-PAIN’s Absolute Power - May 7th, 2010



JOE SATRIANI’s Unstoppable Momentum - May 7th, 2013

ARTILLERY's X - May 7, 2021



CANDLEMASS' Green Valley Live - May 7, 2021

ROBIN MCAULEY's Standing On The Edge - May 7, 2021

SALIVA's Every Twenty Years - May 7, 2021

SKARLETT RIOT's Invicta - May 7, 2021

STAIND's Live: It's Been Awhile - May 7, 2021

SUMO CYCO's Initiation - May 7, 2021

TODD MICHAEL HALL's Sonic Healing - May 7, 2021