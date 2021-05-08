Today In Metal History – May 8th, 2021 – VAN HALEN, BRUCE DICKINSON, KAMELOT, EPICA

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 68th

Alexander Arthur "Alex" Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - May 8th, 1953



Happy 61st

Eric Brittingham (CINDERELLA) - May 8th, 1960

Happy 60th

Jim Sheppard (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - May 8th, 1961

Happy 54th

Pepper J. Keenan (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DOWN) - May 8th, 1967

Happy 50th

Candice Night (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT) - May 8th, 1971



Musician We Lost

R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON: May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938

Album Releases

51st Birthday

THE BEATLES’ Let It Be - May 8th, 1970

41st Birthday

MOTÖRHEAD’s The Golden Years - May 8th, 1980

31st Birthday

BRUCE DICKINSON's Tattooed Millionaire - May 8th, 1990



15th Birthday

BEYOND FEAR's Beyond Fear - May 8th, 2006

14th Birthday

IMMOLATION's Shadows In The Light - May 8th, 2007

BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE's The Physics Of Fire - May 8th, 2007

LORD BELIAL's Revelation: The 7th Seal - May 8th, 2007

NEUROSIS' Given To The Rising - May 8th, 2007

WITH PASSION's What We See When We Shut Our Eyes - May 8th, 2007

WOE OF TYRANTS' Behold The Lion - May 8th, 2007



12th Birthday

EPICA's The Classical Conspiracy (live album) - May 8th, 2009

LACRIMOSA's Sehnsucht - May 8th, 2009

THE LORD WEIRD SLOUGH FEG - Ape Uprising! - May 8th, 2009

11th Birthday

VIOLATOR’ Annihilation Process – May 8th, 2010

9th Birthday

JOHN 5’s God Told Me To – May 8th, 2012

SARATOGA’s Nemesis – May 8th, 2012

6th Birthday

KAMELOT’s Haven – May 8th, 2015

SIRENIA’s The Seventh Life Path – May 8th, 2015

ARCTURUS’ Arcturian – May 8th, 2015



1st Birthday

...AND OCEANS’ Cosmic World Mother - May 8th, 2020

BRANT BJORK’s Brant Bjork - May 8th, 2020

DESTRUCTION’s Born to Thrash – Live in Germany (live album) - May 8th, 2020

FORGOTTEN TOMB’s Nihilistic Estrangement - May 8th, 2020

GREEN CARNATION’s Leaves of Yesteryear - May 8th, 2020

MEKONG DELTA’s Tales of a Future Past - May 8th, 2020

NAGLFAR’s Cerecloth - May 8th, 2020

OATHBREAKER’s Ease Me & 4 Interpretations (EP) - May 8th, 2020

SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Black House - May 8th, 2020

WINTERFYLLETH’s The Reckoning Dawn - May 8th, 2020