Today In Metal History 🤘 May 8th, 2023 🤘 May 8th, 2022 – VAN HALEN, NEVERMORE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, BRUCE DICKINSON
May 8, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON: May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 🎂
Happy 70th
Alexander Arthur "Alex" Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - May 8th, 1953
Happy 63rd
Eric Brittingham (CINDERELLA) - May 8th, 1960
Happy 62nd
Jim Sheppard (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - May 8th, 1961
Happy 56th
Pepper J. Keenan (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DOWN) - May 8th, 1967
Happy 52nd
Candice Night (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT) - May 8th, 1971
ALBUM RELEASES
53rd Birthday
THE BEATLES’ Let It Be - May 8th, 1970
43rd Birthday
MOTÖRHEAD’s The Golden Years - May 8th, 1980
33rd Birthday
BRUCE DICKINSON's Tattooed Millionaire - May 8th, 1990
17th Birthday
BEYOND FEAR's Beyond Fear - May 8th, 2006
16th Birthday
IMMOLATION's Shadows In The Light - May 8th, 2007
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE's The Physics Of Fire - May 8th, 2007
LORD BELIAL's Revelation: The 7th Seal - May 8th, 2007
NEUROSIS' Given To The Rising - May 8th, 2007
WITH PASSION's What We See When We Shut Our Eyes - May 8th, 2007
WOE OF TYRANTS' Behold The Lion - May 8th, 2007
14th Birthday
EPICA's The Classical Conspiracy (live album) - May 8th, 2009
LACRIMOSA's Sehnsucht - May 8th, 2009
THE LORD WEIRD SLOUGH FEG - Ape Uprising! - May 8th, 2009
13th Birthday
VIOLATOR’ Annihilation Process – May 8th, 2010
11th Birthday
JOHN 5’s God Told Me To – May 8th, 2012
SARATOGA’s Nemesis – May 8th, 2012
8th Birthday
KAMELOT’s Haven – May 8th, 2015
SIRENIA’s The Seventh Life Path – May 8th, 2015
ARCTURUS’ Arcturian – May 8th, 2015
3rd Birthday
...AND OCEANS’ Cosmic World Mother - May 8th, 2020
BRANT BJORK’s Brant Bjork - May 8th, 2020
DESTRUCTION’s Born to Thrash – Live in Germany (live album) - May 8th, 2020
FORGOTTEN TOMB’s Nihilistic Estrangement - May 8th, 2020
GREEN CARNATION’s Leaves of Yesteryear - May 8th, 2020
MEKONG DELTA’s Tales of a Future Past - May 8th, 2020
NAGLFAR’s Cerecloth - May 8th, 2020
OATHBREAKER’s Ease Me & 4 Interpretations (EP) - May 8th, 2020
SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Black House - May 8th, 2020
WINTERFYLLETH’s The Reckoning Dawn - May 8th, 2020