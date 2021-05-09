Today In Metal History 🤘 May 9th, 2021 🤘 IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer, BTO, MORBID ANGEL
May 9, 2021, an hour ago
Heavy History
On May 9th, 2013, IRON MAIDEN launched Trooper Beer, brewed at Robinsons Brewery in Stockport, England. Trooper takes its name from the Iron Maiden song which itself was inspired by the famous Charge of the Light Brigade. A real ale enthusiast, band vocalist Bruce Dickinson helped develop a beer with a true depth of character.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 68th
John Victor Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953
Happy 65th
Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th 1950
Album Releases
Happy 46th
BTO’s Four Wheel Drive - May 9th, 1975
Happy 26th
MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995
CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995
Happy 7th
ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014
KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014
Happy 10th Birthday
FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006
DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006