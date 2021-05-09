Today In Metal History 🤘 May 9th, 2021 🤘 IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer, BTO, MORBID ANGEL

May 9, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal iron maiden bto morbid angel

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 9th, 2021 🤘 IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer, BTO, MORBID ANGEL

Heavy History

On May 9th, 2013, IRON MAIDEN launched Trooper Beer, brewed at Robinsons Brewery in Stockport, England. Trooper takes its name from the Iron Maiden song which itself was inspired by the famous Charge of the Light Brigade. A real ale enthusiast, band vocalist Bruce Dickinson helped develop a beer with a true depth of character.

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 68th
John Victor Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953

Happy 65th
Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th 1950

Album Releases

Happy 46th
BTO’s Four Wheel Drive - May 9th, 1975

Happy 26th
MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995
CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995

Happy 7th
ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014
KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014

Happy 10th Birthday
FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006
DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews