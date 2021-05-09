Today In Metal History 🤘 May 9th, 2021 🤘 IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer, BTO, MORBID ANGEL

Heavy History

On May 9th, 2013, IRON MAIDEN launched Trooper Beer, brewed at Robinsons Brewery in Stockport, England. Trooper takes its name from the Iron Maiden song which itself was inspired by the famous Charge of the Light Brigade. A real ale enthusiast, band vocalist Bruce Dickinson helped develop a beer with a true depth of character.

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 68th

John Victor Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953

Happy 65th

Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th 1950



Album Releases

Happy 46th

BTO’s Four Wheel Drive - May 9th, 1975

Happy 26th

MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995

CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995



Happy 7th

ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014

KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014



Happy 10th Birthday

FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006

DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006