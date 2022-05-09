Today In Metal History 🤘 May 9th, 2022 🤘 IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer, LITTLE RICHARD, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH

Heavy History

On May 9th, 2013, IRON MAIDEN launched Trooper Beer, brewed at Robinsons Brewery in Stockport, England. Trooper takes its name from the Iron Maiden song which itself was inspired by the famous Charge of the Light Brigade. A real ale enthusiast, band vocalist Bruce Dickinson helped develop a beer with a true depth of character.



Musicians We Lost



“Rhythm and blues had a baby, and they called it rock n’ roll!” One of the founding fathers of rock and roll, LITTLE RICHARD, passed away two years ago today (May 9th, 2020) at the age of 87.

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 69th

John Victor "Rhino" Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953

Happy 72nd

Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th, 1950



Album Releases

Happy 47th

BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE’s Four Wheel Drive - May 9th, 1975

Happy 27th

MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995

CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995



Happy 8th

ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014

KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014



Happy 16th Birthday

FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006

DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006