Today In Metal History 🤘 May 9th, 2022 🤘 IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer, LITTLE RICHARD, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH
Heavy History
On May 9th, 2013, IRON MAIDEN launched Trooper Beer, brewed at Robinsons Brewery in Stockport, England. Trooper takes its name from the Iron Maiden song which itself was inspired by the famous Charge of the Light Brigade. A real ale enthusiast, band vocalist Bruce Dickinson helped develop a beer with a true depth of character.
Musicians We Lost
“Rhythm and blues had a baby, and they called it rock n’ roll!” One of the founding fathers of rock and roll, LITTLE RICHARD, passed away two years ago today (May 9th, 2020) at the age of 87.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 69th
John Victor "Rhino" Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953
Happy 72nd
Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th, 1950
Album Releases
Happy 47th
BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE’s Four Wheel Drive - May 9th, 1975
Happy 27th
MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995
CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995
Happy 8th
ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014
KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014
Happy 16th Birthday
FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006
DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006