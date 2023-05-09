Today In Metal History 🤘 May 9th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer, LITTLE RICHARD, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH

HEAVY HISTORY

Ten years ago today (May 9th, 2013), IRON MAIDEN launched Trooper Beer, brewed at Robinsons Brewery in Stockport, England. Trooper takes its name from the Iron Maiden song which itself was inspired by the famous Charge of the Light Brigade. A real ale enthusiast, band vocalist Bruce Dickinson helped develop a beer with a true depth of character. To celebrate the milestone, and the achievement of over 35 million pints sold worldwide, a brand new 10% ABV Trooper X Imperial Stout has been created by Bruce Dickinson and the Robinsons team. Each 660ml bottle of Trooper X comes in a presentation box and will be available to order online from IronMaiden.com and Drinks Aisle from May 9th.







MUSICIANS WE LOST



“Rhythm and blues had a baby, and they called it rock n’ roll!” One of the founding fathers of rock and roll, LITTLE RICHARD, passed away three years ago today (May 9th, 2020) at the age of 87.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

John Victor "Rhino" Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953

Happy 3rd

Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th, 1950



Album Releases

Happy 48th

BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE’s Four Wheel Drive - May 9th, 1975





Happy 28th

MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995

CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995



Happy 9th

ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014

KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014



Happy 16th Birthday

FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006

DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006