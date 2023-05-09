Today In Metal History 🤘 May 9th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer, LITTLE RICHARD, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, MORBID ANGEL, CLUTCH
May 9, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY HISTORY
Ten years ago today (May 9th, 2013), IRON MAIDEN launched Trooper Beer, brewed at Robinsons Brewery in Stockport, England. Trooper takes its name from the Iron Maiden song which itself was inspired by the famous Charge of the Light Brigade. A real ale enthusiast, band vocalist Bruce Dickinson helped develop a beer with a true depth of character. To celebrate the milestone, and the achievement of over 35 million pints sold worldwide, a brand new 10% ABV Trooper X Imperial Stout has been created by Bruce Dickinson and the Robinsons team. Each 660ml bottle of Trooper X comes in a presentation box and will be available to order online from IronMaiden.com and Drinks Aisle from May 9th.
MUSICIANS WE LOST
“Rhythm and blues had a baby, and they called it rock n’ roll!” One of the founding fathers of rock and roll, LITTLE RICHARD, passed away three years ago today (May 9th, 2020) at the age of 87.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
John Victor "Rhino" Edwards (STATUS QUO) - May 9th, 1953
Happy 3rd
Thomas John Petersson (CHEAP TRICK) - May 9th, 1950
Album Releases
Happy 48th
BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE’s Four Wheel Drive - May 9th, 1975
Happy 28th
MORBID ANGEL’s Domination - May 9th, 1995
CLUTCH’s Clutch - May 9th, 1995
Happy 9th
ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto - May 9th, 2014
KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 9th, 2014
Happy 16th Birthday
FIRST BLOOD’s Killafornia – May 9th, 2006
DAY OF AGONY’s Scarlet – May 9th, 2006