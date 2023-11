Today In Metal History 🤘 November 10th, 2023🤘 OBITUARY, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KISS, TRIUMPH, FATES WARNING, SOLITUDE AETURNUS

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Glen Edward Buxton (ALICE COOPER): November 10th, 1947 – October 19th, 1997 (aged 49)

R.I.P. Greg Lake (KING CRIMSON, EMERSON, LAKE AND PALMER) - November 10th, 1947 - December 7th, 2016 (aged 69)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 56th

Terry Butler (OBITUARY, DEATH, SIX FEET UNDER, MASSACRE) - November 10, 1967





Happy 51st

Daren Jay "DJ" Ashba (GUNS N' ROSES, SIXX: A.M) - November 10th, 1972

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

QUEEN's Jazz - November 10th, 1978

Happy 42nd

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Too Fast For Love - November 10th, 1981





KISS' Music From The Elder - November 10th, 1981



Happy 39th

TRIUMPH's Thunder Seven - November 10th, 1984





Happy 37th

FATES WARNING’s Awaken The Guardian - November 10th, 1986



Happy 25th

RUSH’s Different Stages – November 10th, 1998

BOLT THROWER’s Mercenary – November 10th, 1998

Happy 17th

SOLITUDE AETURNUS’ Alone - November 10th, 2006





Happy 14th Birthday

JACOBS DREAM’s Beneath The Shadows – November 10th, 2009

KRALLICE’s Dimensional Bleedthrough - November 10th, 2009

SWALLOW THE SUN’s New Moon - November 10th, 2009

THROWDOWN’s Deathless - November 10th, 2009

WITCHMASTER’s Trucizna - November 10th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday

SKYHARBOR’s Guiding Lights – November 10th, 2012

NIGHTINGALE’s Retribution – November 10th, 2012

Happy 6th

AMBERIAN DAWN’s Darkness of Eternity - November 10th, 2017

ANTIGAMA’s Depressant (EP) - November 10th, 2017

DESTRUCTION’s Thrash Anthems II (compilation album) - November 10th, 2017

ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Wizard Bloody Wizard - November 10th, 2017

ELVENKING’s Secrets Of The Magick Grimoire - November 10th, 2017



ENTHEOS’ Dark Future - November 10th, 2017

JEFF SCOTT SOTO’s Retribution - November 10th, 2017

PINK CREAM 69’s Headstrong - November 10th, 2017

SANTA CRUZ’s Bad Blood Rising - November 10th, 2017

SHAKRA’s Snakes & Ladders - November 10th, 2017

SINSAENUM’s Ashes (EP) - November 10th, 2017

THREAT SIGNAL’s Disconnect - November 10th, 2017

TOOTHGRINDER’s Phantom Amour - November 10th, 2017

THE UNGUIDED’s And the Battle Royale - November 10th, 2017

WITCHERY’s I Am Legion - November 10th, 2017

YOUR MEMORIAL’s Your Memorial (EP) - November 10th, 2017