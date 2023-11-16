Today In Metal History 🤘 November 16th, 2023🤘 METALLICA, SLAYER, PRETTY MAIDS, DOKKEN, GAMMA RAY, PRIMORDIAL

HEAVY MEMORIES

Six years ago today (November 16, 2016) METALLICA started rolling out videos for song on their tenth studio album, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct. BraveWords was honored to be chosen as one of the outlets and we premiered “Manunkind” at 4PM EST. It was a tribute to the forefathers of black metal MAYHEM, directed by Jonas Åkerlund. and starring Rory Culkin (as Euronymous), Jack Kilmer (as Dead), and Sky Ferreira from the feature film Lords of Chaos.

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct video roll-out:

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

12PM EST - "Dream No More" (Directed by Tom Kirk) - Gshow Globo, Brazil

2PM EST - "Confusion" (Directed by Claire Marie Vogel) - Rolling Stone, USA

4PM EST - "ManUNkind" (Directed by Jonas Åkerlund) - BraveWords, Canada

6PM EST - "Now That We're Dead" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - Pitchfork, USA

8PM EST - "Here Comes Revenge" (Directed by Jessica Cope) - Triple M, Australia

10PM EST - "Am I Savage" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - Ro69.JP (Rockin' On), Japan

Thursday, November 17, 2016

12AM EST - "Halo On Fire" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - BiLD / Metal Hammer, Germany

2AM EST - "Murder One" (Directed by Robert Valley) - Le Parisian, France

4AM EST - "Spit Out The Bone" (Directed by Phil Mucci) - NME, England

6AM EST - "Lords of Summer" (Directed by Brett Murray) - Aftonbladet, Sweden









HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS) - November 16th, 1964





Happy 57th

David "Dave" Kushner (VELVET REVOLVER, LOADED) - November 16th, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

THE KINKS’ Preservation Act 1 - November 16th, 1973

Happy 39th

SLAYER’s Live Undead - November 16th, 1984



Happy 35th

DOKKEN's Beast From The East - November 16th, 1988



Happy 24th

STRATOVARIUS’ The Chosen Ones – November 16th, 1999

Happy 19th

BON JOVI’s 100,000,000 Bon Jovi Fans Can’t Be Wrong – November 16th, 2004

Happy 16th

GAMMA RAY's Land Of The Free II - November 16th, 2007



Happy 16th

AXXIS' Doom Of Destiny - November 16th, 2007

PRIMORDIAL's To The Nameless Dead - November 16th, 2007



Happy 14th

MISERATION's The Mirroring Shadow - November 16th, 2009

SYBREED's The Pulse Of Awakening - November 16th, 2009

URGEHAL's Ikonoklast - November 16th, 2009

Happy 11th

EKYSION’s Killing My Dreams - November 16th, 2012

KYLESA’s From The Vaults, Vol. 1 - November 16th, 2012

Happy 5th

ALL HAIL THE YETI’s Highway Crosses - November 16th, 2018

AMON AMARTH’s The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years in the Eye of the Storm (live album) - November 16th, 2018

ARTILLERY’s The Face Of Fear - November 16th, 2018

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Broken - November 16th, 2018

NITA STRAUSS’ Controlled Chaos - November 16th, 2018



P.O.D.’s Circles - November 16th, 2018

SIGH’s Heir To Despair - November 16th, 2018