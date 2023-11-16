Today In Metal History 🤘 November 16th, 2023🤘 METALLICA, SLAYER, PRETTY MAIDS, DOKKEN, GAMMA RAY, PRIMORDIAL
HEAVY MEMORIES
Six years ago today (November 16, 2016) METALLICA started rolling out videos for song on their tenth studio album, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct. BraveWords was honored to be chosen as one of the outlets and we premiered “Manunkind” at 4PM EST. It was a tribute to the forefathers of black metal MAYHEM, directed by Jonas Åkerlund. and starring Rory Culkin (as Euronymous), Jack Kilmer (as Dead), and Sky Ferreira from the feature film Lords of Chaos.
Hardwired...To Self-Destruct video roll-out:
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
12PM EST - "Dream No More" (Directed by Tom Kirk) - Gshow Globo, Brazil
2PM EST - "Confusion" (Directed by Claire Marie Vogel) - Rolling Stone, USA
4PM EST - "ManUNkind" (Directed by Jonas Åkerlund) - BraveWords, Canada
6PM EST - "Now That We're Dead" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - Pitchfork, USA
8PM EST - "Here Comes Revenge" (Directed by Jessica Cope) - Triple M, Australia
10PM EST - "Am I Savage" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - Ro69.JP (Rockin' On), Japan
Thursday, November 17, 2016
12AM EST - "Halo On Fire" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - BiLD / Metal Hammer, Germany
2AM EST - "Murder One" (Directed by Robert Valley) - Le Parisian, France
4AM EST - "Spit Out The Bone" (Directed by Phil Mucci) - NME, England
6AM EST - "Lords of Summer" (Directed by Brett Murray) - Aftonbladet, Sweden
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS) - November 16th, 1964
Happy 57th
David "Dave" Kushner (VELVET REVOLVER, LOADED) - November 16th, 1966
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
THE KINKS’ Preservation Act 1 - November 16th, 1973
Happy 39th
SLAYER’s Live Undead - November 16th, 1984
Happy 35th
DOKKEN's Beast From The East - November 16th, 1988
Happy 24th
STRATOVARIUS’ The Chosen Ones – November 16th, 1999
Happy 19th
BON JOVI’s 100,000,000 Bon Jovi Fans Can’t Be Wrong – November 16th, 2004
Happy 16th
GAMMA RAY's Land Of The Free II - November 16th, 2007
Happy 16th
AXXIS' Doom Of Destiny - November 16th, 2007
PRIMORDIAL's To The Nameless Dead - November 16th, 2007
Happy 14th
MISERATION's The Mirroring Shadow - November 16th, 2009
SYBREED's The Pulse Of Awakening - November 16th, 2009
URGEHAL's Ikonoklast - November 16th, 2009
Happy 11th
EKYSION’s Killing My Dreams - November 16th, 2012
KYLESA’s From The Vaults, Vol. 1 - November 16th, 2012
Happy 5th
ALL HAIL THE YETI’s Highway Crosses - November 16th, 2018
AMON AMARTH’s The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years in the Eye of the Storm (live album) - November 16th, 2018
ARTILLERY’s The Face Of Fear - November 16th, 2018
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Broken - November 16th, 2018
NITA STRAUSS’ Controlled Chaos - November 16th, 2018
P.O.D.’s Circles - November 16th, 2018
SIGH’s Heir To Despair - November 16th, 2018