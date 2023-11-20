Today In Metal History 🤘 November 20th, 2023🤘 JOE WALSH, ALICE COOPER, CINDERELLA, SEBASTIAN BACH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

JOE WALSH (THE JAMES GANG, EAGLES) - November 20th, 1947





Happy 69th

Francesco “Frank” Antonio Marino (MAHOGANY RUSH) - November 20th, 1954





Happy 37th

Oliver Scott "Oli" Sykes (BRING ME THE HORIZON) - November 20th, 1986

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

ALICE COOPER's Muscle Of Love - November 20th, 1973



Happy 33rd

CINDERELLA's Heartbreak Station - November 20th, 1990



Happy 22nd

AEROSMITH’s Young Lust: The Aerosmith Anthology - November 20th, 2001

Happy 16th

SEBASTIAN BACH's Angel Down - November 20th, 2007



Happy 13th

IMPALED NAZARENE's Road To The Octagon - November 20th, 2010

Happy 11th

CRYPTOPSY’s The Best Of Us Bleed – November 20th, 2012

SACRED REICH’s Live At Wacken – November 20th, 2012

Happy 16th

VESANIA's Distractive Killusions - November 20th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday

AEON’s Aeons Black – November 20th, 2012



DEVOLVED’s Reprisal – November 20th, 2012

MELDRUM’s Lifer – November 20th, 2012

PROTOTYPE’s Restrospect (compilation) – November 20th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday

RUSH’s R40 Live – November 20th, 2015

HATESPHERE’s New Hell – November 20th, 2015

IMPERIA’s Tears Of Silence – November 20th, 2015

MANEGARM’s Manegarm – November 20th, 2015

SOLUTION .45’s Nightmares In The Waking State: Part 1 – November 20th, 2015

Happy 3rd

COMMUNIC’s Hiding from the World - November 20th, 2020

CONTRARIAN’s Only Time Will Tell - November 20th, 2020

DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Moment - November 20th, 2020



ELLEFSON’s No Cover - November 20th, 2020

FUCK THE FACTS’ Pleine Noirceur - November 20th, 2020

INQUISITION’s Black Mass for a Mass Grave - November 20th, 2020

IRON MAIDEN’s Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City - November 20th, 2020

JINJER’s Alive in Melbourne - November 20th, 2020

KILLER BE KILLED’s Reluctant Hero - November 20th, 2020

LITURGY’s Origin of the Alimonies - November 20th, 2020

MY DYING BRIDE’s Macabre Cabaret - November 20th, 2020

NADER SADEK’s The Serapeum - November 20th, 2020

THROWN INTO EXILE’s Illusion of Control - November 20th, 2020

TOMBS’ Under Sullen Skies - November 20th, 2020









