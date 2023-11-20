Today In Metal History 🤘 November 20th, 2023🤘 JOE WALSH, ALICE COOPER, CINDERELLA, SEBASTIAN BACH
November 20, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
JOE WALSH (THE JAMES GANG, EAGLES) - November 20th, 1947
Happy 69th
Francesco “Frank” Antonio Marino (MAHOGANY RUSH) - November 20th, 1954
Happy 37th
Oliver Scott "Oli" Sykes (BRING ME THE HORIZON) - November 20th, 1986
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
ALICE COOPER's Muscle Of Love - November 20th, 1973
Happy 33rd
CINDERELLA's Heartbreak Station - November 20th, 1990
Happy 22nd
AEROSMITH’s Young Lust: The Aerosmith Anthology - November 20th, 2001
Happy 16th
SEBASTIAN BACH's Angel Down - November 20th, 2007
Happy 13th
IMPALED NAZARENE's Road To The Octagon - November 20th, 2010
Happy 11th
CRYPTOPSY’s The Best Of Us Bleed – November 20th, 2012
SACRED REICH’s Live At Wacken – November 20th, 2012
Happy 16th
VESANIA's Distractive Killusions - November 20th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday
AEON’s Aeons Black – November 20th, 2012
DEVOLVED’s Reprisal – November 20th, 2012
MELDRUM’s Lifer – November 20th, 2012
PROTOTYPE’s Restrospect (compilation) – November 20th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday
RUSH’s R40 Live – November 20th, 2015
HATESPHERE’s New Hell – November 20th, 2015
IMPERIA’s Tears Of Silence – November 20th, 2015
MANEGARM’s Manegarm – November 20th, 2015
SOLUTION .45’s Nightmares In The Waking State: Part 1 – November 20th, 2015
Happy 3rd
COMMUNIC’s Hiding from the World - November 20th, 2020
CONTRARIAN’s Only Time Will Tell - November 20th, 2020
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Moment - November 20th, 2020
ELLEFSON’s No Cover - November 20th, 2020
FUCK THE FACTS’ Pleine Noirceur - November 20th, 2020
INQUISITION’s Black Mass for a Mass Grave - November 20th, 2020
IRON MAIDEN’s Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City - November 20th, 2020
JINJER’s Alive in Melbourne - November 20th, 2020
KILLER BE KILLED’s Reluctant Hero - November 20th, 2020
LITURGY’s Origin of the Alimonies - November 20th, 2020
MY DYING BRIDE’s Macabre Cabaret - November 20th, 2020
NADER SADEK’s The Serapeum - November 20th, 2020
THROWN INTO EXILE’s Illusion of Control - November 20th, 2020
TOMBS’ Under Sullen Skies - November 20th, 2020