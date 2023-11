Today In Metal History 🤘 November 23rd, 2023🤘BLACK SABBATH, PESTILENCE, AC/DC, CANDLEMASS, METALLICA

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th

Patrick Mameli (PESTILENCE) - November 23rd, 1966





Happy 51st

Christopher James Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - November 23rd, 1972





Happy 45th

Christopher Amott (ARMAGEDDON, ARCH ENEMY) - November 23rd, 1977

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

AC/DC's For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) - November 23rd, 1981

The band’s first US #1 album, and it stayed there three weeks. The name of the album was inspired by a book Angus Young read about Roman gladiators (Those About To Die by Daniel P. Mannix) and he came up with the phrase For Those About To Die, We Salute You.







PINK FLOYD’s A Collection Of Great Dance Songs - November 23rd, 1981

Happy 40th

THE WHO’s Who's Greatest Hits - November 23rd, 1983

Happy 36th

BLACK SABBATH's The Eternal Idol - November 23rd, 1987



Happy 35th

CANDLEMASS’ Ancient Dreams - November 23rd, 1988





Happy 30th

GUNS N' ROSES' The Spaghetti Incident - November 23rd, 1993

METALLICA's Live Shit: Binge & Purge - November 23rd, 1993



Happy 24th

METALLICA's S&M - November 23rd, 1999

GUNS N' ROSES' Live ERA '87-'93 - November 23rd, 1999

LED ZEPPELIN’s Early Days: Best Of Led Zeppelin Volume One - November 23rd, 1999

YNGWIE J. MALMSTEEN’s Alchemy – November 23rd, 1999



MÖTLEY CRÜE's Live Entertainment Or Death - November 23rd, 1999

Happy 15th

GUNS N' ROSES' Chinese Democracy - November 23rd, 2008



Happy 11th

DESTRUCTION’s Spiritual Genocide - November 23rd, 2012

ROYAL HUNT’s 20th Anniversary – November 23rd, 2012

VICIOUS RUMORS’ Live You To Death – November 23rd, 2012

Happy 14th

METALLICA's Francais Pour Une Nuit - November 23rd, 2009

Happy 13th

AFTER THE BURIAL’s In Dreams – November 23rd, 2010

AGALLOCH’s Marrow Of The Spirit – November 23rd, 2010

THE CHARIOT’s Long Live – November 23rd, 2010

GOD DETHRONED’s Under The Sign Of The Iron Cross – November 23rd, 2010



PHOBIA’s Unrelenting – November 23rd, 2010

Happy 5th

CATTLE DECAPITATION’s Medium Rarities - November 23rd, 2018

CONCEPTION’s My Dark Symphony - November 23rd, 2018

DEATH RAY VISION’s Negative Mental Attitude - November 23rd, 2018

ELECTRIC BOYS’ The Ghost Ward Diaries - November 23rd, 2018

IN THE WOODS...’ Cease the Day - November 23rd, 2018

SINBREED’s IV - November 23rd, 2018

SODOM’s Partisan - November 23rd, 2018

UNEARTH’s Extinction(s) - November 23rd, 2018