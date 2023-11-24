Today In Metal History 🤘 November 24th, 2023🤘 QUEEN, KISS, METALLICA, PSYCHO MOTEL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara; QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991 (aged 45)

R.I.P. Eric Carr (born Paul Charles Caravello; KISS): July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991 (aged 41)







R.I.P. Michael Lee (PAGE & PLANT): November 19th, 1969 – November 24th, 2008 (aged 39)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 81st

Randolph Peter “Pete” Best (THE BEATLES) - November 24th, 1941

Happy 78th

Bev Bevan (BLACK SABBATH, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, THE MOVE) - November 24th, 1944





Happy 75th

Tony Bourge (BUDGIE) - November 24th, 1948



Happy 60th

Jan Ingemar Janne Stark (OVERDRIVE, LOCOMOTIVE BREATH) - Nov 24th, 1963

Happy 54th

Patrik Niels Jensen (THE HAUNTED, WITCHERY) - November 24th, 1969

Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) - November 24th, 1969

Happy 53rd

Nick Walsh (FAMOUS UNDERGROUND, SLIK TOXIK) - November 24th, 1970







Satchel (born Russ Parrish) (Steel Panther) - November 24th, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

HAWKWIND's Doremi Fasol Latido - November 24th, 1972





Happy 36th

TESLA's Mechanical Resonance - November 24th, 1986

Happy 31st

PINK FLOYD’s Shine On - November 24th, 1992

Happy 25th

METALLICA’S Garage Inc. - November 24th, 1998



Happy 26th

PSYCHO MOTEL's Welcome To The World - November 25th, 1997



Happy 17th

WHITESNAKE’s Live: In the Shadow of the Blues - November 24th, 2006

Happy 14th

SCORPIONS' Amazonia - Live In The Jungle - November 24th, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday

DARK MOOR's Ancestral Romance - November 24th, 2010



DARK THE SUNS' Sleepwalking In A Nightmare - November 24th, 2010

TERASBETONI's Maailma Tarvitsee Sankareita - November 24th, 2010

Happy 9th

SOUNDGARDEN’s Echo of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across the Path - November 24, 2014

Happy 6th

LOCH VOSTOK’s Strife - November 24th, 2017

TAAKE’s Kong Vinter - November 24th, 2017



Void Masquerading as Matter (EP) - November 24th, 2017

Happy 5th

CARDIANT’s Mirrors - November 24th, 2018

JEN MAJURA’s InZENity - November 24th, 2018

THANTIFAXATH’s Void Masquerading As Matter - November 24th, 2018