Today In Metal History 🤘 November 24th, 2023🤘 QUEEN, KISS, METALLICA, PSYCHO MOTEL
November 24, 2023, 9 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara; QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991 (aged 45)
R.I.P. Eric Carr (born Paul Charles Caravello; KISS): July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991 (aged 41)
R.I.P. Michael Lee (PAGE & PLANT): November 19th, 1969 – November 24th, 2008 (aged 39)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 81st
Randolph Peter “Pete” Best (THE BEATLES) - November 24th, 1941
Happy 78th
Bev Bevan (BLACK SABBATH, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, THE MOVE) - November 24th, 1944
Happy 75th
Tony Bourge (BUDGIE) - November 24th, 1948
Happy 60th
Jan Ingemar Janne Stark (OVERDRIVE, LOCOMOTIVE BREATH) - Nov 24th, 1963
Happy 54th
Patrik Niels Jensen (THE HAUNTED, WITCHERY) - November 24th, 1969
Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) - November 24th, 1969
Happy 53rd
Nick Walsh (FAMOUS UNDERGROUND, SLIK TOXIK) - November 24th, 1970
Satchel (born Russ Parrish) (Steel Panther) - November 24th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
HAWKWIND's Doremi Fasol Latido - November 24th, 1972
Happy 36th
TESLA's Mechanical Resonance - November 24th, 1986
Happy 31st
PINK FLOYD’s Shine On - November 24th, 1992
Happy 25th
METALLICA’S Garage Inc. - November 24th, 1998
Happy 26th
PSYCHO MOTEL's Welcome To The World - November 25th, 1997
Happy 17th
WHITESNAKE’s Live: In the Shadow of the Blues - November 24th, 2006
Happy 14th
SCORPIONS' Amazonia - Live In The Jungle - November 24th, 2009
Happy 13th Birthday
DARK MOOR's Ancestral Romance - November 24th, 2010
DARK THE SUNS' Sleepwalking In A Nightmare - November 24th, 2010
TERASBETONI's Maailma Tarvitsee Sankareita - November 24th, 2010
Happy 9th
SOUNDGARDEN’s Echo of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across the Path - November 24, 2014
Happy 6th
LOCH VOSTOK’s Strife - November 24th, 2017
TAAKE’s Kong Vinter - November 24th, 2017
Happy 5th
CARDIANT’s Mirrors - November 24th, 2018
JEN MAJURA’s InZENity - November 24th, 2018
THANTIFAXATH’s Void Masquerading As Matter - November 24th, 2018