Today In Metal History 🤘 November 28th, 2023🤘 SATYRICON, METALLICA, SOUNDGARDEN, DARKTHRONE, VENOM, AC/DC

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Matt Cameron (SOUNDGARDEN, PEARL JAM) - November 28th, 1962





Happy 56th

Jimmy D’Anda (BULLETBOYS) - November 28th, 1967





Happy 53rd

Steve Smyth (ONE MACHINE, FORBIDDEN, NEVERMORE, DRAGONLORD, TESTAMENT) - November 28, 1970

Birthday Danny Schallibaum (CRYSTAL BALL) – November 28th, 1970

Happy 52nd

Gylve Fenris Nagell (DARKTHRONE; on the left) - November 28th, 1971





Happy 48th

Sigurd “Satyr” Wongraven (SATYRICON) - November 28th, 1975







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

SLADE’s Play It Loud - November 28th, 1970



Happy 49th

YES’ Relayer - November, 28th, 1974

Happy 36th

METALLICA’s Cliff ‘Em All – November 28th, 1987





Happy 17th

APRIL WINE’s Roughly Speaking – November 28th, 2006

Happy 12th

ULVER - Live In Concert: The Norwegian National Opera - November 28th, 2011

VENOM - Fallen Angels - November 28th, 2011

VILDHJARTA - Masstaden - November 28th, 2011







Happy 10th

AC/DC’s Rock Or Bust - November 28th, 2014





Happy 9th

SODOM’s Sacred Warpath – November 28th, 2014

AXENSTAR’s Where Dreams Are Forgotten – November 28th, 2014