Today In Metal History 🤘 November 3rd, 2023🤘 SLAYER, TRIUMPH, U.D.O., ANGRA, ANNIHILATOR, CANNIBAL CORPSE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. James Patrick "Jim" Clench (APRIL WINE, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE): May 1st, 1949 – November 3rd, 2010 (aged 61)



He played on April Wine’s On Record (1972), Electric Jewels (1973), Stand Back (1975) and BTO’s Street Action (1978) and Rock N’ Roll Nights (1979).

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

Nick Simper (DEEP PURPLE) - November 3rd, 1945







Happy 61st

Scott Warren (DIO, KEEL, DIO’S DISCIPLES) - November 3rd, 1962

Happy 59th

Jocke Lundholm (220 VOLT) - November 3rd, 1964



Happy 58th

Dan Fila (SVEN GALI, VARGA) - November 3rd, 1965

Happy 50th

Mickael Gordon "Mick" Thomson (SLIPKNOT member #7) - November 3rd, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

TRIUMPH’s Rock & Roll Machine - November 3rd, 1977



Happy 43rd

WHITESNAKE’s Live...In The Heart Of The City - November 3rd, 1980



Happy 36th

U.D.O.’s Animal House - November 3rd, 1987





Happy 31st

BON JOVI’s Keep The Faith - November 3rd, 1992



RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE’S Rage Against The Machine - November 3rd, 1992



Happy 30th

ANGRA’s Angels Cry - November 3rd, 1993

Happy 26th

QUEEN’s Queen Rocks - November 3rd, 1997

Happy 23rd

VINTERSORG’s Cosmic Genesis - November 3rd, 2000

Happy 14th

SLAYER’s World Painted Blood - November 3rd, 2009







ROB HALFORD's Halford III - Winter Songs - November 3rd, 2009

DEFIANCE’s The Prophecy – November 3rd, 2009

GENITORTURERS’ Blackheart Revolution – November 3rd, 2009

Happy 13th

MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s A View From The End Of The World – November 3rd, 2010

Happy 11th

MOONLIGHT’s Lucifer’s Rising – November 3rd, 2012

Happy 9th

NADER SADEK’s The Malefic: Chapter III – November 3rd, 2014

Happy 6th

ANNIHILATOR’s For the Demented - November 3rd, 2017



CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Red Before Black - November 3rd, 2017

CONVERGE’s The Dusk in Us - November 3rd, 2017

LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES’ Dark Divine - November 3rd, 2017

LUSTRE’s Still Innocence - November 3rd, 2017

MOONSPELL’s 1755 - November 3rd, 2017

MY ENEMIES & I’s The Beast Inside - November 3rd, 2017

PRIMITIVE RACE’s Soul Pretender - November 3rd, 2017

ZAO’s Pyrrhic Victory (EP) - November 3rd, 2017