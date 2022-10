Today In Metal History 🤘 October 10th, 2022🤘 DAVID LEE ROTH, DEEP PURPLE, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

DAVID LEE ROTH (VAN HALEN) - October 10th, 1954





Happy 62nd

Eric Martin (MR. BIG) - October 10th, 1960

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

DEEP PURPLE's Come Taste the Band - October 10th, 1975



Happy 42nd

BUDGIE's Power Supply - October 10th, 1980

THIN LIZZY's Chinatown - October 10th, 1980

Happy 31st

BENEDICTIONs The Grand Leveller - October 10th, 1991

Happy 28th

ANNIHILATOR's King Of The Kill - October 10th, 1994



Happy 27th

TONY MACALPINEs Evolution - October 10th, 1995

Happy 22nd

SYMPHONY X V The New Mythology Suite - October 10th, 2000

Happy 17th Birthday

AKERCOCKEs Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone - October 10th, 2005

ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 10th, 2005

Happy 16th

TRIVIUMs The Crusade - October 10th, 2006



Happy 13th

PYTHIA's Beneath The Veiled Embrace - October 10th, 2009

Happy 12th

MORTIIS Perfectly Defect October 10th, 2010

Happy 11th

HALFORDs Halford Live At Saitama Super Arena (DVD) October 10th, 2011



Happy 10th

POEMA ARCANUS Transient Chronicles October 10th, 2012

Happy 4th

CHTHONICs Battlefields of Asura - October 10th, 2018