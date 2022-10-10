Today In Metal History 🤘 October 10th, 2022🤘 DAVID LEE ROTH, DEEP PURPLE, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

DAVID LEE ROTH (VAN HALEN) - October 10th, 1954





Happy 62nd

Eric Martin (MR. BIG) - October 10th, 1960

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

DEEP PURPLE's Come Taste the Band - October 10th, 1975



Happy 42nd

BUDGIE's Power Supply - October 10th, 1980

THIN LIZZY's Chinatown - October 10th, 1980

Happy 31st

BENEDICTION’s The Grand Leveller - October 10th, 1991

Happy 28th

ANNIHILATOR's King Of The Kill - October 10th, 1994



Happy 27th

TONY MACALPINE’s Evolution - October 10th, 1995

Happy 22nd

SYMPHONY X’ V The New Mythology Suite - October 10th, 2000

Happy 17th Birthday

AKERCOCKE’s Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone - October 10th, 2005

ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 10th, 2005

Happy 16th

TRIVIUM’s The Crusade - October 10th, 2006



Happy 13th

PYTHIA's Beneath The Veiled Embrace - October 10th, 2009

Happy 12th

MORTIIS’ Perfectly Defect – October 10th, 2010

Happy 11th

HALFORD’s Halford Live At Saitama Super Arena (DVD) – October 10th, 2011



Happy 10th

POEMA ARCANUS’ Transient Chronicles – October 10th, 2012

Happy 4th

CHTHONIC’s Battlefields of Asura - October 10th, 2018