Today In Metal History 🤘 October 10th, 2023🤘 DAVID LEE ROTH, DEEP PURPLE, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

DAVID LEE ROTH (VAN HALEN) - October 10th, 1954





Happy 63rd

Eric Martin (MR. BIG) - October 10th, 1960

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

DEEP PURPLE's Come Taste the Band - October 10th, 1975



Happy 43rd

BUDGIE's Power Supply - October 10th, 1980

THIN LIZZY's Chinatown - October 10th, 1980

Happy 32nd

BENEDICTION’s The Grand Leveller - October 10th, 1991

Happy 29th

ANNIHILATOR's King Of The Kill - October 10th, 1994



Happy 28th

TONY MACALPINE’s Evolution - October 10th, 1995

Happy 23rd

SYMPHONY X’ V The New Mythology Suite - October 10th, 2000

Happy 18th Birthday

AKERCOCKE’s Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone - October 10th, 2005

ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 10th, 2005

Happy 17th

TRIVIUM’s The Crusade - October 10th, 2006



Happy 14th

PYTHIA's Beneath The Veiled Embrace - October 10th, 2009

Happy 13th

MORTIIS’ Perfectly Defect – October 10th, 2010

Happy 12th

HALFORD’s Halford Live At Saitama Super Arena – October 10th, 2011



Happy 11th

POEMA ARCANUS’ Transient Chronicles – October 10th, 2012

Happy 5th

CHTHONIC’s Battlefields of Asura - October 10th, 2018