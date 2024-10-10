Today In Metal History 🤘 October 10th, 2024🤘 DAVID LEE ROTH, DEEP PURPLE, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR
October 10, 2024, 42 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
DAVID LEE ROTH (VAN HALEN) - October 10th, 1954
Happy 64th
Eric Martin (MR. BIG) - October 10th, 1960
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
DEEP PURPLE's Come Taste the Band - October 10th, 1975
Happy 44th
BUDGIE's Power Supply - October 10th, 1980
THIN LIZZY's Chinatown - October 10th, 1980
Happy 33rd
BENEDICTION’s The Grand Leveller - October 10th, 1991
Happy 30th
ANNIHILATOR's King Of The Kill - October 10th, 1994
Happy 29th
TONY MACALPINE’s Evolution - October 10th, 1995
Happy 24th
SYMPHONY X’ V The New Mythology Suite - October 10th, 2000
Happy 19th Birthday
AKERCOCKE’s Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone - October 10th, 2005
ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 10th, 2005
Happy 18th
TRIVIUM’s The Crusade - October 10th, 2006
Happy 15th
PYTHIA's Beneath The Veiled Embrace - October 10th, 2009
Happy 14th
MORTIIS’ Perfectly Defect – October 10th, 2010
Happy 13th
HALFORD’s Halford Live At Saitama Super Arena – October 10th, 2011
Happy 11th
POEMA ARCANUS’ Transient Chronicles – October 10th, 2012
Happy 5th
CHTHONIC’s Battlefields of Asura - October 10th, 2018