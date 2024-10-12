Today In Metal History 🤘 October 12th, 2024🤘 TESLA, ARMORED SAINT, GENESIS, GORGOROTH, W.A.S.P.

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Richard Allan "Dickie" Peterson (BLUE CHEER): September 12, 1946 – October 12, 2009 (aged 63)



R.I.P. Rick Parfitt (STATUS QUO) - October 12th, 1948 - December 24th, 2016 (aged 68)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th

Jeff Keith (TESLA) - October 12th, 1958 (Photo credit: Joe Kleon)





Happy 61st

Gonzalo "Gonzo" Sandoval (ARMORED SAINT) - October 12th, 1963





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

GENESIS’ Selling England By The Pound - October 12th, 1973



Happy 30th

THE CULT’s The Cult - October 12th, 1994

GORGOROTH’s Pentagram - October 12th, 1994





Happy 20th

PIG DESTROYER’s Terrifyer - October 12th, 2004

Happy 15th

W.A.S.P.’s Babylon – October 12th, 2009



RAM-ZET's Neutralized – October 12th, 2009

SLOWMOTION APOCALYPSE's Mothra – October 12th, 2009

Happy 14th

ALL THAT REMAINS' ...For We Are Many - October 12th, 2010

INTRONAUT's Valley Of Smoke - October 12th, 2010

MADBALL's Empire - October 12th, 2010

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Creatures - October 12th, 2010

Happy 13th

INSOMNIUM's One For Sorrow - October 12th, 2011



Happy 12th

FALL OF THE IDOLS’ Solemn Verses - October 12th, 2012

MAGICA’s Center Of The Great Unknown - October 12th, 2012

Happy 6th

AETERNUS’ Heathen - October 12th, 2018

ATREYU’s In Our Wake - October 12th, 2018

BEYOND CREATION’s Algorythm - October 12th, 2018

D. D. VERNI’s Barricade - October 12th, 2018

DRAGONY’s Masters of the Multiverse - October 12th, 2018

GAMA BOMB’s Speed Between the Lines - October 12th, 2018

IMPELLITTERI’s The Nature of the Beast - October 12th, 2018



IRON REAGAN’s Dark Days Ahead - October 12th, 2018

NAZARETH’s Tattooed on My Brain - October 12th, 2018

SEVENTH WONDER’s Tiara - October 12th, 2018

SKALMOLD’s Sorgir - October 12th, 2018

TANK’s Sturmpanzer - October 12th, 2018

TERRORIZER’s Caustic Attack - October 12th, 2018

UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS’ Wasteland - October 12th, 2018