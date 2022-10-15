Today In Metal History 🤘 October 15th, 2022🤘 AC/DC, ANGEL, TOTO, OVERKILL, ALCATRAZZ, DIO

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Frank DiMino (ANGEL) - October 15th, 1951

Happy 62nd

“Dizzy" Dean Davidson (BRITNY FOX) - October 15th, 1960





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

TOTO’s Toto - October 15th, 1978



Happy 38th

AC/DC’s '74 Jailbreak - October 15th, 1984





Happy 37th

OVERKILL’s Feel The Fire - October 15th, 1985



Happy 34th

MOTÖRHEAD's Nö Sleep At All - October 15th, 1988

Happy 39th

ALCATRAZZ’ No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll - October 15th, 1983



Happy 38th

MANOWAR’s Sign Of The Hammer - October 15th, 1984

Happy 34th

TANKARD's The Morning After - October 15th, 1988



Happy 32nd

LED ZEPPELIN’s Remasters - October 15th, 1990

Happy 26th

DIO’s Angry Machines – October 15th, 1996



CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Wiseblood - October 15th, 1996

MOTÖRHEAD’s Overnight Sensation - October 15th, 1996

BAD COMPANY’s Stories Told & Untold - October 15th, 1996

Happy 20th

KATAKLYSM’s Shadows & Dust - October 15th, 2002

Happy 15th

AVA INFERI’s The Silhouette - October 15th, 2007

Happy 12th

ALL ENDS' A Road To Depression - October 15th, 2010

MAGIC KINGDOM's Symphony Of War - October 15th, 2010

MIRROR OF DECEPTION's A Smouldering Fire - October 15th, 2010

RHAPSODY OF FIRE's The Cold Embrace Of Fear - A Dark Romantic Symphony - October 15th, 2010



SYMPHORCE's Unrestricted - October 15th, 2010

Happy 10th

MY DYING BRIDE’s A Map Of All Our Failures – October 15th, 2012

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Vanitas – October 15th, 2012

Happy 9th

TRIVIUM’s Vengeance Falls – October 15th, 2013



MONSTER MAGNET’s Last Patrol – October 15th, 2013

DOOMRIDERS’ Grand Blood - October 15th, 2013

RED FANG’s Whales And Leeches - October 15th, 2013

Happy 4th

HEIR APPARENT’s The View From Below - October 15th, 2018