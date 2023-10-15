Today In Metal History 🤘 October 15th, 2023🤘 AC/DC, ANGEL, TOTO, OVERKILL, ALCATRAZZ, DIO
October 15, 2023, 33 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Frank DiMino (ANGEL) - October 15th, 1951
Happy 63rd
“Dizzy" Dean Davidson (BRITNY FOX) - October 15th, 1960
Happy 39th
Hanna Elise Isabell Maj Höstblomma Ryd (AMARANTHE; aka Elize Ryd) - October 15th, 1984
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
TOTO’s Toto - October 15th, 1978
Happy 39th
AC/DC’s '74 Jailbreak - October 15th, 1984
Happy 38th
OVERKILL’s Feel The Fire - October 15th, 1985
Happy 35th
MOTÖRHEAD's Nö Sleep At All - October 15th, 1988
Happy 40th
ALCATRAZZ’ No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll - October 15th, 1983
Happy 39th
MANOWAR’s Sign Of The Hammer - October 15th, 1984
Happy 35th
TANKARD's The Morning After - October 15th, 1988
Happy 33rd
LED ZEPPELIN’s Remasters - October 15th, 1990
Happy 27th
DIO’s Angry Machines – October 15th, 1996
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Wiseblood - October 15th, 1996
MOTÖRHEAD’s Overnight Sensation - October 15th, 1996
BAD COMPANY’s Stories Told & Untold - October 15th, 1996
Happy 21st
KATAKLYSM’s Shadows & Dust - October 15th, 2002
Happy 16th
AVA INFERI’s The Silhouette - October 15th, 2007
Happy 13th
ALL ENDS' A Road To Depression - October 15th, 2010
MAGIC KINGDOM's Symphony Of War - October 15th, 2010
MIRROR OF DECEPTION's A Smouldering Fire - October 15th, 2010
RHAPSODY OF FIRE's The Cold Embrace Of Fear - A Dark Romantic Symphony - October 15th, 2010
SYMPHORCE's Unrestricted - October 15th, 2010
Happy 11th
MY DYING BRIDE’s A Map Of All Our Failures – October 15th, 2012
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Vanitas – October 15th, 2012
Happy 10th
TRIVIUM’s Vengeance Falls – October 15th, 2013
MONSTER MAGNET’s Last Patrol – October 15th, 2013
DOOMRIDERS’ Grand Blood - October 15th, 2013
RED FANG’s Whales And Leeches - October 15th, 2013
Happy 5th
HEIR APPARENT’s The View From Below - October 15th, 2018
Happy 2nd
AEON - God Ends Here - October 15, 2021
THE AGONIST - Days Before The World Wept (EP) - October 15, 2021
ALCATRAZZ - V - October 15, 2021
DED - School Of Thought - October 15, 2021
DUG PINNICK - Joy Bomb - October 15, 2021
GEMINI SYNDROME - 3rd Degree – The Raising - October 15, 2021
HATE - Rugia - October 15, 2021
ICE NINE KILLS - The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood - October 15, 2021
LORDS OF BLACK - Alchemy Of Souls, Part II - October 15, 2021
MELVINS - Five Legged Dog - October 15, 2021
NECROMANTIA - To The Depths We Descend... - October 15, 2021
TOM MORELLO - The Atlas Underground Fire - October 15, 2021
TWELVE FOOT NINJA - Vengeance - October 15, 2021
VILDHJARTA - Måsstaden Under Vatten - October 15, 2021