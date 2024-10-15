Today In Metal History 🤘 October 15th, 2024🤘 AC/DC, ANGEL, TOTO, OVERKILL, ALCATRAZZ, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Frank DiMino (ANGEL) - October 15th, 1951

Happy 64th

“Dizzy" Dean Davidson (BRITNY FOX) - October 15th, 1960







Happy 40th

Hanna Elise Isabell Maj Höstblomma Ryd (AMARANTHE; aka Elize Ryd) - October 15th, 1984

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

TOTO’s Toto - October 15th, 1978



Happy 40th

AC/DC’s '74 Jailbreak - October 15th, 1984





Happy 39th

OVERKILL’s Feel The Fire - October 15th, 1985



Happy 36th

MOTÖRHEAD's Nö Sleep At All - October 15th, 1988

Happy 41st

ALCATRAZZ’ No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll - October 15th, 1983





Happy 40th

MANOWAR’s Sign Of The Hammer - October 15th, 1984





Happy 36th

TANKARD's The Morning After - October 15th, 1988



Happy 34th

LED ZEPPELIN’s Remasters - October 15th, 1990

Happy 28th

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Wiseblood - October 15th, 1996

MOTÖRHEAD’s Overnight Sensation - October 15th, 1996

BAD COMPANY’s Stories Told & Untold - October 15th, 1996





Happy 22nd

KATAKLYSM’s Shadows & Dust - October 15th, 2002

Happy 17th

AVA INFERI’s The Silhouette - October 15th, 2007

Happy 14th

ALL ENDS' A Road To Depression - October 15th, 2010

MAGIC KINGDOM's Symphony Of War - October 15th, 2010

MIRROR OF DECEPTION's A Smouldering Fire - October 15th, 2010

RHAPSODY OF FIRE's The Cold Embrace Of Fear - A Dark Romantic Symphony - October 15th, 2010



SYMPHORCE's Unrestricted - October 15th, 2010

Happy 12th

MY DYING BRIDE’s A Map Of All Our Failures – October 15th, 2012

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Vanitas – October 15th, 2012

Happy 11th

TRIVIUM’s Vengeance Falls – October 15th, 2013



MONSTER MAGNET’s Last Patrol – October 15th, 2013

DOOMRIDERS’ Grand Blood - October 15th, 2013

RED FANG’s Whales And Leeches - October 15th, 2013

Happy 6th

HEIR APPARENT’s The View From Below - October 15th, 2018



Happy 3rd

AEON - God Ends Here - October 15, 2021

THE AGONIST - Days Before The World Wept - October 15, 2021

ALCATRAZZ - V - October 15, 2021

DED - School Of Thought - October 15, 2021

DUG PINNICK - Joy Bomb - October 15, 2021

GEMINI SYNDROME - 3rd Degree – The Raising - October 15, 2021

HATE - Rugia - October 15, 2021

ICE NINE KILLS - The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood - October 15, 2021

LORDS OF BLACK - Alchemy Of Souls, Part II - October 15, 2021

MELVINS - Five Legged Dog - October 15, 2021

NECROMANTIA - To The Depths We Descend... - October 15, 2021

TOM MORELLO - The Atlas Underground Fire - October 15, 2021

TWELVE FOOT NINJA - Vengeance - October 15, 2021

VILDHJARTA - Måsstaden Under Vatten - October 15, 2021