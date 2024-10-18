Today In Metal History 🤘 October 18th, 2024🤘 DAN LILKER, CHUCK BERRY, CARCASS, QUEENSRYCHE, OPETH, HAMMERFALL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P CHUCK BERRY - October 18th, 1926 - March 18th, 2017 (aged 90)





R.I.P. Birthday Gary Dean Richrath (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 18th, 1949 - September 13th, 2015 (aged 65)

R.I.P. Frank Watkins (OBITUARY, GORGOROTH) February 19th, 1968 – October 18, 2015 (aged 47)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Danny Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, BRUTAL TRUTH, S.O.D., ANTHRAX) - October 18th, 1964







Happy 48th

Tom Rune Andersen (aka Galder: DIMMU BORGIR, OLD MAN’S CHILD) - October 18th, 1976





HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 39th

THE CULT’s Love - October 18th, 1985

​

Happy 30th

QUEENSRŸCHE’s Promised Land - October 18th, 1994





Happy 37th

BONFIRE’s Fireworks - October 18th, 1987

Happy 31st

CARCASS’ Heartwork - October 18th, 1993





Happy 31st

IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Dead One - October 18th, 1993





Happy 25th

OPETH’s Still Life - October 18th, 1999



Happy 19th

CRYPTOPSY’s Once Was Not - October 18th, 2005

PRIESTESS' Hello Master - October 18th, 2005

SOLEFALD's Red For Fire: An Icelandic Odyssey Part I - October 18th, 2005

Happy 18th

HAMMERFALL’s Threshold - October 18th, 2006



SOLEFALD’s Black For Death: An Icelandic Odyssey, Pt. 2 - October 18th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday

THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL's The Murder Of Jesus The Jew - October 18th, 2010

ALARUM's Natural Causes - October 18th, 2010

ELECTRO QUARTERSTAFF's Aykroyd - October 18th, 2010

RONNY MUNROE's Lords Of The Edge - October 18th, 2010

Happy 5th

1349’s The Infernal Pathway - October 18th, 2019

ALTER BRIDGE’s Walk the Sky - October 18th, 2019



I DECLARE WAR’s Downcast - October 18th, 2019

INFECTED RAIN’s Endorphin - October 18th, 2019

KONKHRA’s Alpha and the Omega - October 18th, 2019

LIONIZE’s Panic Attack! - October 18th, 2019

MICHAEL MONROE’s One Man Gang - October 18th, 2019

RAY ALDER’s What the Water Wants - October 18th, 2019

SANTA CRUZ’ Katharsis - October 18th, 2019

UNEVEN STRUCTURE’s Paragon - October 18th, 2019