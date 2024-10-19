Today In Metal History 🤘 October 19th, 2024🤘 RUSH, STYX, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SOILWORK, WINTERSUN, ACE FREHLEY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Glen Edward Buxton (ALICE COOPER): November 10th, 1947 – October 19th, 1997

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

STYX’ Cornerstone - October 19th, 1979



Happy 31st

RUSH's Counterparts - October 19th, 1993





Happy 25th

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Bloodthirst - October 19th, 1999





Happy 20th

TWISTED SISTER’s Still Hungry - October 19th, 2004

Happy 17th

SOILWORK’s Sworn To A Great Divide - October 19th, 2007



Happy 15th

SKITLIV's Skandinavisk Misantrop - October 19th, 2009

AMORAL's Beneath - October 19th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday October 19th, 2012

MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Rise of a Digital Nation - October 19th, 2012

MANOWAR’s The Lord of Steel - October 19th, 2012

MOB RULES’ Cannibal Nation - October 19th, 2012

PARGON’s Force of Destruction - October 19th, 2012

THY ART IS MURDER’s Hate - October 19th, 2012

WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH’s Voyeur - October 19th, 2012

WINTERSUN’s Time I - October 19th, 2012



Happy 6th

ACE FREHLEY’s Spaceman - October 19th, 2018



AMARANTHE’s Helix - October 19th, 2018

DISTURBED’s Evolution - October 19th, 2018

GOROD’s Aethra - October 19th, 2018

MARTY FRIEDMAN’s One Bad M.F. Live!! (live album) - October 19th, 2018

SALIVA’s 10 Lives - October 19th, 2018

SHINING’s Animal - October 19th, 2018

SOULFLY’s Ritual - October 19th, 2018

SUNFLOWER DEAD’s C O M A - October 19th, 2018