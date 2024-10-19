Today In Metal History 🤘 October 19th, 2024🤘 RUSH, STYX, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SOILWORK, WINTERSUN, ACE FREHLEY
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Glen Edward Buxton (ALICE COOPER): November 10th, 1947 – October 19th, 1997
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
STYX’ Cornerstone - October 19th, 1979
Happy 31st
RUSH's Counterparts - October 19th, 1993
Happy 25th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Bloodthirst - October 19th, 1999
Happy 20th
TWISTED SISTER’s Still Hungry - October 19th, 2004
Happy 17th
SOILWORK’s Sworn To A Great Divide - October 19th, 2007
Happy 15th
SKITLIV's Skandinavisk Misantrop - October 19th, 2009
AMORAL's Beneath - October 19th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday October 19th, 2012
MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Rise of a Digital Nation - October 19th, 2012
MANOWAR’s The Lord of Steel - October 19th, 2012
MOB RULES’ Cannibal Nation - October 19th, 2012
PARGON’s Force of Destruction - October 19th, 2012
THY ART IS MURDER’s Hate - October 19th, 2012
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH’s Voyeur - October 19th, 2012
WINTERSUN’s Time I - October 19th, 2012
Happy 6th
ACE FREHLEY’s Spaceman - October 19th, 2018
AMARANTHE’s Helix - October 19th, 2018
DISTURBED’s Evolution - October 19th, 2018
GOROD’s Aethra - October 19th, 2018
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s One Bad M.F. Live!! (live album) - October 19th, 2018
SALIVA’s 10 Lives - October 19th, 2018
SHINING’s Animal - October 19th, 2018
SOULFLY’s Ritual - October 19th, 2018
SUNFLOWER DEAD’s C O M A - October 19th, 2018