Today In Metal History 🤘 October 1st, 2021🤘 IRON MAIDEN, STYX, RAZOR, HELLOWEEN, MARDUK

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947

WISHBONE ASH singer/bassist Martin Robert Turner turns 74 today (October 1, 1947). 🎂

Happy 70th

Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951

APRIL WINE guitarist since 1977… Brian Gilbert Greenway is 70 today (October 1, 1951). 🎂🎸

Happy 49th

Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972

Finding AMORPHIS guitarist Esa Holopainen is 49 today (October 1st, 1972). 🎂🤘❤️ 🎸

📸: 70000 Tons Of Metal 2017

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

STYX’ Crystal Ball - October 1st, 1976



Happy 44th

THE RUNAWAYS’ Waitin' For The Night - October 1st, 1977



Happy 37th

JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS’ Glorious Results Of A Misspent Youth - October 1st, 1984

Happy 36th

RAZOR's Evil Invaders - October 1st, 1985

HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho - October 1st, 1985



Happy 31st

IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990



Happy 30th

MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 - October 1st, 1991

Happy 28th

MARDUK’s Those Of The Unlight - October 1st, 1993



Happy 27th

ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994

EDGE OF SANITY’s Purgatory Afterglow - October 1st, 1994



Happy 25th

WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996

Happy 14th

AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007

SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007

Happy 11th

GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010



MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010

Happy 8th

BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease - October 1st, 2013

SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr - October 1st, 2013

THE BROWNING’s Hypernova - October 1st, 2013

WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) - October 1st, 2013

Happy 1st

GREG PUCIATO’s Child Soldier: Creator of God - October 1st, 2020