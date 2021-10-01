Today In Metal History 🤘 October 1st, 2021🤘 IRON MAIDEN, STYX, RAZOR, HELLOWEEN, MARDUK
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947
WISHBONE ASH singer/bassist Martin Robert Turner turns 74 today (October 1, 1947). 🎂
Happy 70th
Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951
APRIL WINE guitarist since 1977… Brian Gilbert Greenway is 70 today (October 1, 1951). 🎂🎸
Happy 49th
Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972
Finding AMORPHIS guitarist Esa Holopainen is 49 today (October 1st, 1972). 🎂🤘❤️ 🎸
📸: 70000 Tons Of Metal 2017
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
STYX’ Crystal Ball - October 1st, 1976
Happy 44th
THE RUNAWAYS’ Waitin' For The Night - October 1st, 1977
Happy 37th
JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS’ Glorious Results Of A Misspent Youth - October 1st, 1984
Happy 36th
RAZOR's Evil Invaders - October 1st, 1985
HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho - October 1st, 1985
Happy 31st
IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990
Happy 30th
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 - October 1st, 1991
Happy 28th
MARDUK’s Those Of The Unlight - October 1st, 1993
Happy 27th
ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994
EDGE OF SANITY’s Purgatory Afterglow - October 1st, 1994
Happy 25th
WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996
Happy 14th
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007
SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007
Happy 11th
GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010
MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010
Happy 8th
BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease - October 1st, 2013
SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr - October 1st, 2013
THE BROWNING’s Hypernova - October 1st, 2013
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) - October 1st, 2013
Happy 1st
GREG PUCIATO’s Child Soldier: Creator of God - October 1st, 2020