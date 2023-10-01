Today In Metal History 🤘 October 1st, 2023🤘 IRON MAIDEN, AMORPHIS, STYX, RAZOR, HELLOWEEN, MARDUK
October 1, 2023, 58 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 75th
Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947
Happy 71st
Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951
APRIL WINE guitarist since 1977.
Happy 51st
Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
STYX’ Crystal Ball - October 1st, 1976
Happy 46th
THE RUNAWAYS’ Waitin' For The Night - October 1st, 1977
Happy 39th
JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS’ Glorious Results Of A Misspent Youth - October 1st, 1984
Happy 38th
RAZOR's Evil Invaders - October 1st, 1985
HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho - October 1st, 1985
Happy 33rd
IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990
Happy 32nd
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 - October 1st, 1991
Happy 30th
MARDUK’s Those Of The Unlight - October 1st, 1993
Happy 29th
ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994
EDGE OF SANITY’s Purgatory Afterglow - October 1st, 1994
Happy 27th
WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996
Happy 16th
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007
SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007
Happy 13th
GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010
MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010
Happy 10th
BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease - October 1st, 2013
SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr - October 1st, 2013
THE BROWNING’s Hypernova - October 1st, 2013
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) - October 1st, 2013
Happy 3rd
GREG PUCIATO’s Child Soldier: Creator of God - October 1st, 2020
Happy 2nd
ASKING ALEXANDRIA - See What's On The Inside - October 1, 2021
ENSLAVED - Caravans To The Outer Worlds - October 1, 2021
FULL OF HELL - Garden Of Burning Apparitions - October 1, 2021
KATATONIA - Mnemosynean - October 1, 2021
KK'S PRIEST - Sermons Of The Sinner - October 1, 2021
KRYPTOS - Force Of Danger - October 1, 2021
MINISTRY - Moral Hygiene - October 1, 2021
VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE! - The Awakening - October 1, 2021
WAGE WAR - Manic - October 1, 2021