Today In Metal History 🤘October 20th, 2024🤘 BLACK SABBATH, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, CRIMSON GLORY, AEROSMITH, CINDERELLA, EUROPE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): January 15th, 1948 – October 20th, 1977 (aged 29)

R.I.P. Cassie LaRue Gaines (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): January 9th, 1948 – October 20th, 1977 (aged 29)

R.I.P. Steven Earl "Steve" Gaines (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): September 14th, 1949 – October 20th, 1977 (aged 28)

Following a performance in support of the newly-released Street Survivors album, at the Greenville Memorial Auditorium in Greenville, South Carolina, on October 20th, 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd boarded a chartered plane with a faulty engine to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After running low on fuel the pilots attempted an emergency landing before crashing in a heavily forested area five miles northeast of Gillsburg, Mississippi. Singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, background singer Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary, and co-pilot William Gray were killed on impact.

R.I.P. Paul Vincent Raven (KILLING JOKE, PRONG, MINISTRY): January 16th, 1961 – October 20th, 2007 (aged 46)

R.I.P. Phil Kennemore (Y&T): October 20th, 1953 - January 7th, 2011





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th

Fred Coury (CINDERELLA) - October 20th, 1967





Happy 79th

Ric Lee (born Richard Lee; TEN YEARS AFTER) - October 20th, 1945

Happy 73rd

Alan Greenwood (FOREIGNER, JOE LYNN TURNER) - October 20th, 1951

Happy 59th

Tom Naumann (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 20th, 1965

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 38th

CRIMSON GLORY’s Crimson Glory October 20th, 1986





Happy 26th

BLACK SABBATH’s Reunion - October 20th, 1998





Happy 26th

AEROSMITH’s A Little South Of Sanity – October 20th, 1998



Happy 15th Birthday

CONVERGE's Axe To Fall - October 20th, 2009

Happy 14th Birthday

AMBERIAN DAWN’s End Of Eden - October 20th, 2010

ARCKANUM’s Sviga Lae - October 20th, 2010

Happy 7th

SLIPKNOT’s Day Of The Gusano: Live in Mexico - October 20th, 2017

AMENRA’s Mass VI - October 20th, 2017

BLUT AUS NORD’s Deus Salutis Meæ - October 20th, 2017

EUROPE’s Walk The Earth - October 20th, 2017



GWAR’s The Blood of Gods - October 20th, 2017

IRON MONKE’s 9–13 - October 20th, 2017

NICK OLIVERI’s N.O. Hits at All, Vol. 3 - October 20th, 2017

NOGOD’s Proof - October 20th, 2017

OZ’s Transition State - October 20th, 2017

SONS OF APOLLO’s Psychotic Symphony - October 20th, 2017

TRIVIUM’s The Sin And The Sentence - October 20th, 2017

VEIL OF MAYA’s False Idol - October 20th, 2017

VUUR’s In This Moment We Are Free – Cities - October 20th, 2017

WE CAME AS ROMANS’ Cold Like War - October 20th, 2017



