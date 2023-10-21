Today In Metal History 🤘 October 21st, 2023🤘 KING DIAMOND, DON DOKKEN, EMPEROR, DEICIDE, RUSH
October 21, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006 (aged 47)
R.I.P. Martin Eric Ain (CELTIC FROST) - July 18th, 1967 - October 21st, 2017 (aged 50)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 66th
Steven Lee "Luke" Lukather (TOTO) - October 21st, 1957
Happy 60th
Kenny Chaisson (KEEL) - October 21st, 1963
Happy 52nd
Nick Steven Oliveri (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS) - October 21st, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
MEAT LOAF’s Bat Out Of Hell - October 21, 1977
Happy 37th
W.A.S.P.’s Inside The Electric Circus - October 21st, 1986
Happy 36th
KING DIAMOND’s Abigail - October 21st, 1987
Happy 33rd
DON DOKKEN’s Up From The Ashes - October 21, 1990
Happy 26th
DEICIDE’s Serpents Of The Light - October 21st, 1997
ARTENSION’s Phoenix Rising - October 21st, 1997
Happy 22nd
EMPEROR’s Prometheus: The Discipline Of Fire & Demise - October 21st, 2001
Happy 21st
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Eternal Endless Infinity - October 21st, 2002
Happy 20th
RUSH’s Rush In Rio - October 21, 2003
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Silent Circus - October 21st, 2003
KING DIAMOND's The Puppet Master - October 21, 2003
Happy 14th Birthday
FREAK KITCHEN's Land Of The Freaks - October 21st, 2009
GORGOROTH's Quantos Possunt Ad Satanitateem Trahunt - October 21st, 2009
RUSSIAN CIRCLES' Geneva - October 21st, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday
GRAVEWORM - Fragments Of Death - October 21st, 2011
HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNE - 17th Street - October 21st, 2011
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Maria Magdalena - October 21st, 2011
Happy 10th
PESTILENCE’s Obsideo – October 21st, 2013
Happy 9th
SLIPKNOT’s .5: The Gray Chapter - October 21st, 2014
AMARANTHE’s Massive Addictive – October 21st, 2014
Happy 7th
AMARANTHE - Maximalism - October 21st, 2016
BON JOVI - This House Is Not for Sale - October 21st, 2016
DESTRAGE - A Means to No End - October 21st, 2016
I DECLARE WAR - Songs for the Sick - October 21st, 2016
KORN - The Serenity of Suffering - October 21st, 2016
THROWN INTO EXILE - Safe Inside - October 21st, 2016
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Tygers of Pan Tang - October 21st, 2016
WOVENWAR - Honor Is Dead - October 21st, 2016
Happy 3rd
MARTY FRIEDMAN - Tokyo Jukebox 3 - October 21st, 2020
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST - Seven - October 21st, 2020