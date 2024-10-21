Today In Metal History 🤘 October 21st, 2024🤘 KING DIAMOND, CELTIC FROST, W.A.S.P., DON DOKKEN, EMPEROR, DEICIDE, RUSH

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006 (aged 47)



R.I.P. Martin Eric Ain (CELTIC FROST) - July 18th, 1967 - October 21st, 2017 (aged 50)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Steven Lee "Luke" Lukather (TOTO) - October 21st, 1957





Happy 61st

Kenny Chaisson (KEEL) - October 21st, 1963

Happy 53rd

Nick Steven Oliveri (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS) - October 21st, 1971



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

MEAT LOAF’s Bat Out Of Hell - October 21, 1977





Happy 38th

W.A.S.P.’s Inside The Electric Circus - October 21st, 1986



Happy 37th

KING DIAMOND’s Abigail - October 21st, 1987





Happy 34th

DON DOKKEN’s Up From The Ashes - October 21, 1990





Happy 27th

DEICIDE’s Serpents Of The Light - October 21st, 1997

ARTENSION’s Phoenix Rising - October 21st, 1997





Happy 23rd

EMPEROR’s Prometheus: The Discipline Of Fire & Demise - October 21st, 2001





Happy 22nd

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Eternal Endless Infinity - October 21st, 2002

Happy 21st

RUSH’s Rush In Rio - October 21, 2003







BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Silent Circus - October 21st, 2003

KING DIAMOND's The Puppet Master - October 21, 2003





Happy 15th Birthday

FREAK KITCHEN's Land Of The Freaks - October 21st, 2009

GORGOROTH's Quantos Possunt Ad Satanitateem Trahunt - October 21st, 2009

RUSSIAN CIRCLES' Geneva - October 21st, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday

GRAVEWORM - Fragments Of Death - October 21st, 2011

HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNE - 17th Street - October 21st, 2011

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Maria Magdalena - October 21st, 2011

Happy 11th

PESTILENCE’s Obsideo – October 21st, 2013

Happy 10th

SLIPKNOT’s .5: The Gray Chapter - October 21st, 2014

AMARANTHE’s Massive Addictive – October 21st, 2014

Happy 8th

AMARANTHE - Maximalism - October 21st, 2016

BON JOVI - This House Is Not for Sale - October 21st, 2016

DESTRAGE - A Means to No End - October 21st, 2016

I DECLARE WAR - Songs for the Sick - October 21st, 2016

KORN - The Serenity of Suffering - October 21st, 2016

THROWN INTO EXILE - Safe Inside - October 21st, 2016

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Tygers of Pan Tang - October 21st, 2016

WOVENWAR - Honor Is Dead - October 21st, 2016

Happy 4th

MARTY FRIEDMAN - Tokyo Jukebox 3 - October 21st, 2020

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST - Seven - October 21st, 2020



