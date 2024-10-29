Today In Metal History 🤘 October 29th, 2024🤘 RUSH, QUIET RIOT, DEATH ANGEL, DEEP PURPLE, FATES WARNING, VENOM, LACUNA COIL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Howard Duane Allman (THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND): November 20th, 1946 – October 29th, 1971 (aged 24)

R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 19th, 2007 (aged 52)





R.I.P. Mike Baker (SHADOW GALLERY) - September 2nd, 1963 – October 29th, 2008



R.I.P. Brian “Denny Laine” Frederick Arthur Hines (PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS, THE MOODY BLUES) - October 29th, 1944 – December 5th, 2023

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Guy Gelso (ZEBRA) - October 29th, 1951

Happy 60th

JOHN WEST (ROYAL HUNT, ARTENSION) - October 29th, 1964

Happy 59th

Steven “Sweet” Chamberlin (WARRANT) - October 29th, 1965







Happy 56th

Rob Cavestany (DEATH ANGEL) - October 29th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

RUSH's Exit... Stage Left - October 29th, 1981





Happy 42nd

PAT BENETAR’s Get Nervous - October 29th, 1982



Happy 40th

DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers – October 29th, 1984





Happy 39th

RUSH's Power Windows - October 29th, 1985



Happy 33rd

FATES WARNING’s Parallels - October 29th, 1991



Happy 32nd

VENOM’s The Waste Lands – October 29th, 1992



Happy 22nd

LACUNA COIL’s Comalies - October 29th, 2002





Happy 17th

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here - October 29th, 2007

Happy 14th

METALLICA’s, MEGADETH’s, SLAYER’s, ANTHRAX’s The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria – October 29th, 2010



THE SORROW's The Sorrow - October 29th, 2010

WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's MMX - October 29th, 2010

ANGBAND's Visions Of The Seeker - October 29th, 2010

Happy 12th

SHINING’s Redefining Darkness – October 29th, 2012

Happy 11th

KATAKLYSM’s Waiting For The End To Come – October 29th, 2013

KILL DEVIL HILL’s Revolution Rise – October 29th, 2013

PROTEST THE HERO’s Volition – October 29th, 2013

SKELETONWITCH’s Serpents Unleashed – October 29th, 2013

TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Chemistry Of Consciousness – October 29th, 2013



WARBRINGER’s IV: Empires Collapse – October 29th, 2013

WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Resistance – October 29th, 2013



Happy 3rd

ARCHSPIRE - Bleed The Future - October 29, 2021

ATTACK ATTACK! - Long Time, No Sea - October 29, 2021

BAD WOLVES - Dear Monsters - October 29, 2021

BE'LAKOR - Coherence - October 29, 2021

BEAST IN BLACK - Dark Connection - October 29, 2021

BLACK VEIL BRIDES - The Phantom Tomorrow - October 29, 2021

COUNT RAVEN - The Sixth Storm - October 29, 2021

DEATH SS - Ten - October 29, 2021

GHOST BATH - Self Loather - October 29, 2021

HELHEIM - WoduridaR - October 29, 2021

IMPENDING DOOM - Hellbent - October 29, 2021

JERRY CANTRELL - Brighten - October 29, 2021

JOHN 5 - Sinner - October 29, 2021

KAYO DOT - Moss Grew On The Swords And Plowshares Alike - October 29, 2021

LUCIFER - Lucifer IV - October 29, 2021

MASTODON - Hushed And Grim - October 29, 2021

RUNNING WILD - Blood On Blood - October 29, 2021

THULCANDRA - A Dying Wish - October 29, 2021

WHITECHAPEL - Kin - October 29, 2021