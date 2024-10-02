Today In Metal History 🤘 October 2nd, 2024🤘 BATHORY, ACCEPT, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, CHILDREN OF BODOM

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950







Happy 55th

Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Martin (THE TEA PARTY) - October 2, 1969

Happy 53rd

James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 60th

KINKS’ Kinks - October 2nd, 1964

Happy 54th

PINK FLOYD’s Atom Heart Mother - October 2nd, 1970





Happy 42nd

ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982







BraveWords asked Wolf Hoffmann recently about “Fast As A Shark” being one of the first speed metal songs.

"It was just born out of fun and a little bit of shock value,” he says. “We wanted to shock parents and we wanted to have a little bit of shock value in everything we did. Our drummer Stefan Kaufmann he was all into that, at the time. The more extreme the better, and he actually came up with that idea for that double, that song initially, and then we finished writing it together. I contributed the intro and the chorus. But it was all basically, there was no deep meaning, or we didn't think to was going to be anything that special as it later on turned out to be, you know? And we kind of left it alone after that. It wasn't until years later that people told us what a huge influence that song had on their career or on the music scene, in general. Back in those days we didn't really, we weren't aware of it at all. We just released that song, we liked it, it was great, it did what it did, but we didn't think much of it, other than that. We didn't really want to start a whole genre or anything. We didn't want to take it to more extremes. But it's a huge honour to find out later that it influenced so many people. It's amazing, isn't it?"





Happy 40th

BATHORY's Bathory - October 2nd, 1984





Happy 29th

IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995





Happy 28th

ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996



Happy 24th

THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000





Happy 23rd

CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001

MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001

Happy 21st

APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003

Happy 17th Birthday

SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007

ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007

Happy 15th

SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday

CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015



QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015

TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015

W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015

DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015

KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015

SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015

SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 4th

AMARANTHE’s Manifest - October 2nd, 2020

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Endarkenment - October 2nd, 2020

COREY TAYLOR’s CMFT - October 2nd, 2020

DEVILDRIVER’s Dealing with Demons I - October 2nd, 2020

ENSLAVED’s Utgard - October 2nd, 2020



GOTTHARD’s Steve Lee – The Eyes of a Tiger: In Memory of Our Unforgotten Friend - October 2nd, 2020

IRON ANGEL’s Emerald Eyes - October 2nd, 2020

NACHTBLUT’s Vanitas - October 2nd, 2020

SILENTIUM’s Motiva - October 2nd, 2020

SIX FEET UNDER’s Nightmares of the Decomposed - October 2nd, 2020

SUMAC’s May You Be Held - October 2nd, 2020