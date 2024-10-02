Today In Metal History 🤘 October 2nd, 2024🤘 BATHORY, ACCEPT, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, CHILDREN OF BODOM
October 2, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950
Happy 55th
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Martin (THE TEA PARTY) - October 2, 1969
Happy 53rd
James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 60th
KINKS’ Kinks - October 2nd, 1964
Happy 54th
PINK FLOYD’s Atom Heart Mother - October 2nd, 1970
Happy 42nd
ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982
BraveWords asked Wolf Hoffmann recently about “Fast As A Shark” being one of the first speed metal songs.
"It was just born out of fun and a little bit of shock value,” he says. “We wanted to shock parents and we wanted to have a little bit of shock value in everything we did. Our drummer Stefan Kaufmann he was all into that, at the time. The more extreme the better, and he actually came up with that idea for that double, that song initially, and then we finished writing it together. I contributed the intro and the chorus. But it was all basically, there was no deep meaning, or we didn't think to was going to be anything that special as it later on turned out to be, you know? And we kind of left it alone after that. It wasn't until years later that people told us what a huge influence that song had on their career or on the music scene, in general. Back in those days we didn't really, we weren't aware of it at all. We just released that song, we liked it, it was great, it did what it did, but we didn't think much of it, other than that. We didn't really want to start a whole genre or anything. We didn't want to take it to more extremes. But it's a huge honour to find out later that it influenced so many people. It's amazing, isn't it?"
Happy 40th
BATHORY's Bathory - October 2nd, 1984
Happy 29th
IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995
Happy 28th
ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996
Happy 24th
THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000
Happy 23rd
CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001
MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001
Happy 21st
APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003
Happy 17th Birthday
SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007
ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007
Happy 15th
SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015
TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015
W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015
DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015
KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015
SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015
SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 4th
AMARANTHE’s Manifest - October 2nd, 2020
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Endarkenment - October 2nd, 2020
COREY TAYLOR’s CMFT - October 2nd, 2020
DEVILDRIVER’s Dealing with Demons I - October 2nd, 2020
ENSLAVED’s Utgard - October 2nd, 2020
GOTTHARD’s Steve Lee – The Eyes of a Tiger: In Memory of Our Unforgotten Friend - October 2nd, 2020
IRON ANGEL’s Emerald Eyes - October 2nd, 2020
NACHTBLUT’s Vanitas - October 2nd, 2020
SILENTIUM’s Motiva - October 2nd, 2020
SIX FEET UNDER’s Nightmares of the Decomposed - October 2nd, 2020
SUMAC’s May You Be Held - October 2nd, 2020