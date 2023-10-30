Today In Metal History 🤘 October 30th, 2023🤘 MERCYFUL FATE, CARCASS, ANTHRAX, KING DIAMOND, HELLOWEEN
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 84th Birthday Grace “Slick” Barnett Wing (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - October 30th, 1939
Happy 77th Birthday Christopher Slade Rees (AC/DC, GARY MOORE, THE FIRM, MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND) - October 30th, 1946
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
PINK FLOYD's Meddle - October 30th, 1971
Happy 40th
MERCYFUL FATE's Melissa - October 30th, 1983
Happy 38th
ANTHRAX' Spreading The Disease - October 30th, 1985
Happy 34th
JOE SATRIANI’s Flying In A Blue Dream - October 30, 1989
Happy 33rd
KING DIAMOND's The Eye - October 30th, 1990
Happy 32nd
CARCASS’ Necroticism - Descanting the Insalubrious - October 30th, 1991
Happy 24th
CRADLE OF FILTH’s From The Cradle To Enslave - October 30th, 1999
Happy 23rd
HELLOWEEN’s The Dark Ride - October 30th, 2000
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Follow The Reaper - October 30th, 2000
Happy 17th
BORKNAGAR’s Origin - October 30th, 2006
THE HAUNTED’s The Dead Eye - October 30th, 2006
MELECHESH’s Emissaries - October 30th, 2006
Happy 16th
AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Avenged Sevenfold - October 30th, 2007
Happy 22nd
KITTIE’s Oracle - October 30th, 2001
Happy 11th
CRADLE OF FILTH’s The Manticore and Other Horrors - October 30th, 2012
Happy 17th
BRING ME THE HORIZON's Count Your Blessings - October 30th, 2006
Happy 16th Birthday
BLOODSIMPLE's Red Harvest - October 30th, 2007
BUCKETHEAD's Cybord Slunks - October 30th, 2007
BUCKETHEAD's Decoding The Tomb Of Bansheebot - October 30th, 2007
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Fear Will Cast No Shadow - October 30th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday
ANNIHILATOR's Live At Masters Of Rock - October 30th, 2009
NILE's Those Whom The Gods Detest - October 30th, 2009
RUINS' Front The Final Foes - October 30th, 2009
WITHIN TEMPTATION's An Acoustic Night At The Theatre - October 30th, 2009
Happy 13th Birthday
SHAPE OF DESPAIR's Written In My Scars - October 30th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday
EARLY GRAVES’ Red Horse - October 30th, 2012
FORGOTTEN TOMB’s …And Don't Deliver Us From Evil... - October 30th, 2012
NADJA’s Dagdrøm - October 30th, 2012
RAGNAROK’s Malediction - October 30th, 2012
ULTIMATUM’s Heart Of Metal - October 30th, 2012
Happy 9th
WARMEN’s First of the Five Elements - October 30th, 2014
Happy 8th
CRYPTOPSY’s The Book Of Suffering - Tome 1 - October 30, 2015
DEF LEPPARD’s Def Leppard - October 30, 2015
DRACONIAN’s Sovran - October 30, 2015
ERIMHA’s Thesis ov Warfare - October 30, 2015
GAMA BOMB’s Untouchable Glory - October 30, 2015
GOODBYE TO GRAVITY’s Mantras Of War - October 30, 2015
LOST SOUL’s Atlantis: The New Beginning - October 30, 2015
Happy 4th
NIKKI STRINGFIELD’s Harmonies For The Haunted - October 30th, 2019
Happy 3rd
AUTOPSY’s Live in Chicago - October 30th, 2020
BLACK STONE CHERRY’s The Human Condition - October 30th, 2020
BOTANIST’s Photosynthesis - October 30th, 2020
BRING ME THE HORIZON’s Post Human: Survival Horror (EP) - October 30th, 2020
CARCASS’ Despicable (EP) - October 30th, 2020
CONVULSE’s Deathstar - October 30th, 2020
DRACONIAN’s Under a Godless Veil - October 30th, 2020
EVILDEAD’s United $tate$ of Anarchy - October 30th, 2020
I PREVAIL’s Post Traumatic (live album) - October 30th, 2020
ICE NINE KILLS’ I Heard They KILL Live!! (live album) - October 30th, 2020
LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES’ No Eternity in Gold - October 30th, 2020
MR. BUNGLE’s The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo - October 30th, 2020
STABBING WESTWARD’s Hallowed Hymns (EP) - October 30th, 2020
TOM MORELLO’s Comandante (EP) - October 30th, 2020
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ A Symphonic Journey to Remember (live album) - October 30th, 2020
WYTCH HAZEL’s III: Pentecost - October 30th, 2020