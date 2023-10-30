Today In Metal History 🤘 October 30th, 2023🤘 MERCYFUL FATE, CARCASS, ANTHRAX, KING DIAMOND, HELLOWEEN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 84th Birthday Grace “Slick” Barnett Wing (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - October 30th, 1939





Happy 77th Birthday Christopher Slade Rees (AC/DC, GARY MOORE, THE FIRM, MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND) - October 30th, 1946





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

PINK FLOYD's Meddle - October 30th, 1971





Happy 40th

MERCYFUL FATE's Melissa - October 30th, 1983



Happy 38th

ANTHRAX' Spreading The Disease - October 30th, 1985



Happy 34th

JOE SATRIANI’s Flying In A Blue Dream - October 30, 1989

Happy 33rd

KING DIAMOND's The Eye - October 30th, 1990





Happy 32nd

CARCASS’ Necroticism - Descanting the Insalubrious - October 30th, 1991







Happy 24th

CRADLE OF FILTH’s From The Cradle To Enslave - October 30th, 1999

Happy 23rd

HELLOWEEN’s The Dark Ride - October 30th, 2000



CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Follow The Reaper - October 30th, 2000

Happy 17th

BORKNAGAR’s Origin - October 30th, 2006

THE HAUNTED’s The Dead Eye - October 30th, 2006

MELECHESH’s Emissaries - October 30th, 2006

Happy 16th

AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Avenged Sevenfold - October 30th, 2007

Happy 22nd

KITTIE’s Oracle - October 30th, 2001

Happy 11th

CRADLE OF FILTH’s The Manticore and Other Horrors - October 30th, 2012



Happy 17th

BRING ME THE HORIZON's Count Your Blessings - October 30th, 2006

Happy 16th Birthday

BLOODSIMPLE's Red Harvest - October 30th, 2007

BUCKETHEAD's Cybord Slunks - October 30th, 2007

BUCKETHEAD's Decoding The Tomb Of Bansheebot - October 30th, 2007

THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Fear Will Cast No Shadow - October 30th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday

ANNIHILATOR's Live At Masters Of Rock - October 30th, 2009

NILE's Those Whom The Gods Detest - October 30th, 2009



RUINS' Front The Final Foes - October 30th, 2009

WITHIN TEMPTATION's An Acoustic Night At The Theatre - October 30th, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday

SHAPE OF DESPAIR's Written In My Scars - October 30th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday

EARLY GRAVES’ Red Horse - October 30th, 2012

FORGOTTEN TOMB’s …And Don't Deliver Us From Evil... - October 30th, 2012

NADJA’s Dagdrøm - October 30th, 2012

RAGNAROK’s Malediction - October 30th, 2012

ULTIMATUM’s Heart Of Metal - October 30th, 2012

Happy 9th

WARMEN’s First of the Five Elements - October 30th, 2014

Happy 8th

CRYPTOPSY’s The Book Of Suffering - Tome 1 - October 30, 2015

DEF LEPPARD’s Def Leppard - October 30, 2015



DRACONIAN’s Sovran - October 30, 2015

ERIMHA’s Thesis ov Warfare - October 30, 2015

GAMA BOMB’s Untouchable Glory - October 30, 2015

GOODBYE TO GRAVITY’s Mantras Of War - October 30, 2015

LOST SOUL’s Atlantis: The New Beginning - October 30, 2015

Happy 4th

NIKKI STRINGFIELD’s Harmonies For The Haunted - October 30th, 2019

Happy 3rd

AUTOPSY’s Live in Chicago - October 30th, 2020

BLACK STONE CHERRY’s The Human Condition - October 30th, 2020



BOTANIST’s Photosynthesis - October 30th, 2020

BRING ME THE HORIZON’s Post Human: Survival Horror (EP) - October 30th, 2020

CARCASS’ Despicable (EP) - October 30th, 2020

CONVULSE’s Deathstar - October 30th, 2020

DRACONIAN’s Under a Godless Veil - October 30th, 2020

EVILDEAD’s United $tate$ of Anarchy - October 30th, 2020

I PREVAIL’s Post Traumatic (live album) - October 30th, 2020

ICE NINE KILLS’ I Heard They KILL Live!! (live album) - October 30th, 2020

LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES’ No Eternity in Gold - October 30th, 2020

MR. BUNGLE’s The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo - October 30th, 2020

STABBING WESTWARD’s Hallowed Hymns (EP) - October 30th, 2020

TOM MORELLO’s Comandante (EP) - October 30th, 2020

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ A Symphonic Journey to Remember (live album) - October 30th, 2020

WYTCH HAZEL’s III: Pentecost - October 30th, 2020