Today In Metal History 🤘 October 31st, 2023🤘 MIKKEY DEE, POSSESSED, CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE HAUNTED, METALLICA AND LOU REED

October 31, 2023, an hour ago

news rarities mikkey dee possessed soundgarden the haunted metallica and lou reed

Today In Metal History 🤘 October 31st, 2023🤘 MIKKEY DEE, POSSESSED, CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE HAUNTED, METALLICA AND LOU REED

HEAVY HISTORY

28 years ago today Chris Barnes leaves CANNIBAL CORPSE - October 31st, 1995

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 60th Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963
SCORPIONS drummer Mikkey Dee (real name: Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou) turns 58 today (October 31st, 1963). 🎂
 

Happy 78th
Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (ARGENT) - October 31st, 1945
KISS just covered it. ARGENT wrote it. Happy 76th 🎂 singer/guitarist and accomplished song-writer Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (October 31st, 1945). 


Happy 55th
Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th
POSSESSED’s Beyond The Gates - October 31st, 1986

Happy 35th
SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988

Happy 27th
SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996

Happy 23rd
THE HAUNTED’S Made Me Do It - October 31st, 2000
CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000
CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000
MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000 

Happy 18th
HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005

Happy 17th
GOD DETHRONED’s The Toxic Touch - October 31st, 2006

Happy 13th
HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010

Happy 12th
METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011

Happy 9th
CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014
LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014

Happy 17th
SCARS OF TOMORROW's The Failure In Drowning - October 31st, 2006
ALIEN ANGEL's The Survivor - October 31st, 2006
MARTYR's Feeding The Abscess - October 31st, 2006

Happy 14th
WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009

Happy 12th
KRISIUN's The Great Execution - October 31st, 2011
THE ROTTED's Ad Nauseam - October 31st, 2011

Happy 11th
A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012
VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday
ACID WITCH - Evil Sound Screamers - October 31st, 2017



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews