Today In Metal History 🤘 October 31st, 2023🤘 MIKKEY DEE, POSSESSED, CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE HAUNTED, METALLICA AND LOU REED

HEAVY HISTORY



28 years ago today Chris Barnes leaves CANNIBAL CORPSE - October 31st, 1995





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963

Happy 78th

KISS just covered it. ARGENT wrote it. Happy 76th 🎂 singer/guitarist and accomplished song-writer Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (October 31st, 1945).







Happy 55th

Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

POSSESSED’s Beyond The Gates - October 31st, 1986





Happy 35th

SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988

Happy 27th

SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996

Happy 23rd

THE HAUNTED’S Made Me Do It - October 31st, 2000

CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000

CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000

MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000





Happy 18th

HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005

Happy 17th

GOD DETHRONED’s The Toxic Touch - October 31st, 2006

Happy 13th

HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010

Happy 12th

METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011





Happy 9th

CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014

LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014

Happy 17th

SCARS OF TOMORROW's The Failure In Drowning - October 31st, 2006

ALIEN ANGEL's The Survivor - October 31st, 2006

MARTYR's Feeding The Abscess - October 31st, 2006

Happy 14th

WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009

Happy 12th

KRISIUN's The Great Execution - October 31st, 2011

THE ROTTED's Ad Nauseam - October 31st, 2011

Happy 11th

A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012

VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday

ACID WITCH - Evil Sound Screamers - October 31st, 2017