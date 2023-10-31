Today In Metal History 🤘 October 31st, 2023🤘 MIKKEY DEE, POSSESSED, CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE HAUNTED, METALLICA AND LOU REED
HEAVY HISTORY
28 years ago today Chris Barnes leaves CANNIBAL CORPSE - October 31st, 1995
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963
Happy 78th
Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (ARGENT) - October 31st, 1945
Happy 55th
Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
POSSESSED’s Beyond The Gates - October 31st, 1986
Happy 35th
SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988
Happy 27th
SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996
Happy 23rd
THE HAUNTED’S Made Me Do It - October 31st, 2000
CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000
CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000
MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000
Happy 18th
HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005
Happy 13th
HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010
Happy 12th
METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011
Happy 9th
CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014
LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014
Happy 14th
WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009
Happy 11th
A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012
VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday
ACID WITCH - Evil Sound Screamers - October 31st, 2017