Today In Metal History 🤘 October 31st, 2024🤘 MIKKEY DEE, POSSESSED, CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE HAUNTED, METALLICA AND LOU REED

October 31, 2024, an hour ago

news rarities mikkey dee possessed soundgarden the haunted metallica and lou reed

Today In Metal History 🤘 October 31st, 2024🤘 MIKKEY DEE, POSSESSED, CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE HAUNTED, METALLICA AND LOU REED

HEAVY HISTORY

29 years ago today Chris Barnes leaves CANNIBAL CORPSE - October 31st, 1995

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 61st Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963
 

Happy 79th
Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (ARGENT) - October 31st, 1945
KISS just covered it. ARGENT wrote it. Happy 76th 🎂 singer/guitarist and accomplished song-writer Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (October 31st, 1945). 


Happy 56th
Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S Spectres - October 31st, 1977

Happy 38th
POSSESSED’s Beyond The Gates - October 31st, 1986

Happy 36th
SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988

Happy 28th
SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996

Happy 24th
THE HAUNTED’S Made Me Do It - October 31st, 2000
CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000
CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000
MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000 

Happy 19th
HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005

Happy 18th
GOD DETHRONED’s The Toxic Touch - October 31st, 2006

Happy 14th
HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010

Happy 13th
METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011

Happy 10th
CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014
LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014

Happy 18th
SCARS OF TOMORROW's The Failure In Drowning - October 31st, 2006
ALIEN ANGEL's The Survivor - October 31st, 2006
MARTYR's Feeding The Abscess - October 31st, 2006

Happy 15th
WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009

Happy 13th
KRISIUN's The Great Execution - October 31st, 2011
THE ROTTED's Ad Nauseam - October 31st, 2011

Happy 12th
A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012
VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday
ACID WITCH - Evil Sound Screamers - October 31st, 2017


Featured Video

SANDVEISS - "Standing In The Fire"

SANDVEISS - "Standing In The Fire"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources