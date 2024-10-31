Today In Metal History 🤘 October 31st, 2024🤘 MIKKEY DEE, POSSESSED, CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE HAUNTED, METALLICA AND LOU REED
HEAVY HISTORY
29 years ago today Chris Barnes leaves CANNIBAL CORPSE - October 31st, 1995
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 61st Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963
KISS just covered it. ARGENT wrote it. Happy 76th 🎂 singer/guitarist and accomplished song-writer Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (October 31st, 1945).
Happy 56th
Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S Spectres - October 31st, 1977
Happy 38th
POSSESSED’s Beyond The Gates - October 31st, 1986
Happy 36th
SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988
Happy 28th
SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996
Happy 24th
THE HAUNTED’S Made Me Do It - October 31st, 2000
CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000
CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000
MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000
Happy 19th
HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005
Happy 18th
GOD DETHRONED’s The Toxic Touch - October 31st, 2006
Happy 14th
HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010
Happy 13th
METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011
Happy 10th
CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014
LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014
Happy 15th
WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009
Happy 13th
KRISIUN's The Great Execution - October 31st, 2011
THE ROTTED's Ad Nauseam - October 31st, 2011
Happy 12th
A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012
VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday
ACID WITCH - Evil Sound Screamers - October 31st, 2017