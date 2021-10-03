Today In Metal History 🤘 October 3rd, 2021🤘 TESLA, DIAMOND HEAD, BLIND GUARDIAN, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990
On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th
Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951

Happy 59th
Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962

Happy 57th
Denis Cossette (HANKER) - October 3rd, 1964

Happy 55th
Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966 (Photo credit: James Garvin)

Happy 54th
Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967

Happy 49th
Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st
DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980

AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980

Happy 31st
BLIND GUARDIAN’S Tales From The Twilight World - October 3rd, 1990

Happy 27th
TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994

Happy 16th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005

Happy 15th
BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006

Happy 10th
CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011

Happy 9th
OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012



IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

