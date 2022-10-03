Today In Metal History 🤘 October 3rd, 2022🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, TESLA, DIAMOND HEAD, BLIND GUARDIAN, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990

On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951

Happy 60th

Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962 (Photo credit above Joel Barrios)





Happy 58th

Denis Cossette (HANKER) - October 3rd, 1964

Happy 56th

Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966 (Photo credit: Joe Kleon)





Happy 55th

Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967

Happy 50th

Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980



AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980

Happy 32nd

BLIND GUARDIAN’S Tales From The Twilight World - October 3rd, 1990



Happy 28th

TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994

Happy 17th

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005



Happy 16th

BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006

Happy 11th

CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011

Happy 10th

OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012

