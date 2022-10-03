Today In Metal History 🤘 October 3rd, 2022🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, TESLA, DIAMOND HEAD, BLIND GUARDIAN, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
October 3, 2022, 5 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990
On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951
Happy 60th
Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962 (Photo credit above Joel Barrios)
Happy 58th
Denis Cossette (HANKER) - October 3rd, 1964
Happy 56th
Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966 (Photo credit: Joe Kleon)
Happy 55th
Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967
Happy 50th
Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980
AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980
Happy 32nd
BLIND GUARDIAN’S Tales From The Twilight World - October 3rd, 1990
Happy 28th
TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994
Happy 17th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005
Happy 16th
BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006
Happy 11th
CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011
Happy 10th
OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012