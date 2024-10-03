Today In Metal History 🤘 October 3rd, 2024🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, TESLA, DIAMOND HEAD, BLIND GUARDIAN
October 3, 2024, 40 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990 (aged 35)
On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951
Happy 62nd
Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962 (Photo credit above Joel Barrios)
Happy 60th
Denis Cossette (HANKER) - October 3rd, 1964
Happy 58th
Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966 (Photo credit: Joe Kleon)
Happy 57th
Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967
Happy 53rd
Ulf Andreas Cederlund (ENTOMBED, HAYSTACK) - October 3rd, 1971
Happy 52nd
Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980
AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980
Happy 34th
BLIND GUARDIAN’S Tales From The Twilight World - October 3rd, 1990
Happy 30th
TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994
Happy 19th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005
Happy 18th
BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006
Happy 13th
CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011
Happy 12th
OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012