Today In Metal History 🤘 October 6th, 2022🤘 EDDIE VAN HALEN, METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, KISS, SANCTUARY

October 6, 2022, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Edward “Eddy” Lodewijk Van Halen (VAN HALEN): January 26, 1955 – October 6, 2020)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st
Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951

Happy 64th
Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958

Happy 56th
Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th
GENESIS’ Foxtrot - October 6th, 1972

Happy 36th
METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986

Happy 24th
MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998

Happy 24th
SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998

Happy 16th
BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid - October 6th, 2006
PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons - October 6th, 2006

Happy 13th
KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009

ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind - October 6th, 2009
HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte - October 6th, 2009
HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living - October 6th, 2009
POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere

Happy 8th
SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014

ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014

Happy 5th
ANGEL VIVALDI’s Synapse - October 6th, 2017
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Phantom Anthem - October 6th, 2017
AUTOGRAPH’s Get Off Your Ass - October 6th, 2017
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Nightbringers - October 6th, 2017

CTULU’s Cultus in Tenebris (EP) - October 6th, 2017
THE DARKNESS’ Pinewood Smile - October 6th, 2017
FIREBALL MINISTRY’s Remember the Story - October 6th, 2017
HAEMORRHAGE’s We Are the Gore - October 6th, 2017
LUNATIC SOUL’s Fractured - October 6th, 2017
MARILYN MANSON’s Heaven Upside Down - October 6th, 2017



